July 16, 2021

  • 73°

Family sues airline after aborted landing

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 16, 2021

CHARLOTTE (AP) — A North Carolina family has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines saying a turbulent and aborted landing in 2019 caused injuries and forced the family to forgo much of a planned vacation.

Roger Brunton and Dawn Rippy-Brunton of Cleveland County took a trip with her parents, which the lawsuit says they expected to be their last big vacation together because of her parents’ ages, The Charlotte Observer reported. According to the lawsuit, the Bruntons and the Rippys were bound for Las Vegas, Hawaii and Los Angeles.

When the flight from Charlotte reached Las Vegas, the aircraft bounced off the tarmac and went back into the air, the lawsuit says. The two couples had seat belts fastened at the time, but the plane’s movements led to their injuries, according to the lawsuit.

After the aircraft landed safely, the four family members sought medical care. The lawsuit added that they were forced to cancel many of their planned activities because of their injuries, which weren’t specified in the court document.

An attorney for the family declined comment to the newspaper, as did an attorney for American Airlines. An airline spokesman didn’t immediately respond Thursday to a request by The Associated Press for comment.

The lawsuit alleges negligence by American Airlines and demands more than $25,000 for the “pain and suffering” each of the four endured. It also accuses the pilots of acting recklessly and being seduced by a “ ‘get there at all costs’ mentality.”

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

China Grove

Tractor parade, cakewalk bring people together in China Grove during weeklong celebration of Farmers Day

Coronavirus

Pineville woman gets $1 million in vaccine lottery

Landis

ElectriCities, Treasurer Folwell anticipate better rates for Landis customers with passage of reinvestment bill

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Local golf: Lyerly, Childress qualify for big events

College

NCAA chief open to decentralizing national governing body

Coronavirus

Surgeon general works to end COVID misinformation

Local

Navy seaman killed during attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II to be buried in Salisbury

Nation/World

Family sues airline after aborted landing

Nation/World

Biden bids Merkel farewell in German chancellor’s last visit to White House

China Grove

China Grove man killed in single-vehicle crash

BREAKING NEWS

19-year-old man drives to Salisbury Police Department for help after being shot

Business

MaxLife Industries to create 55 new jobs with expansion in Rowan County

News

Detective for a day: Campers learn real-world forensic techniques at Crime Scene Camp

Education

Faith Academy awarded $600,000 grant, will buy materials for students

Local

Spencer sets public hearing to discuss staggered, four-year terms for town board members

Business

Downtown shops welcome customers during first day of annual Krazy Klearance sale

Education

Back in the classroom: Teacher of the year takes unusual journey

Education

Link, Glover and McCombs scholarships presented by Bethel Lutheran

Education

Breaking barriers: Jump into NASCAR working out nicely for Brehanna Daniels

Legion baseball

Legion softball: Comeback for Rowan County

Elections

Allen campaigns on experience in bid for sheriff

Local

Little League softball: Rowan 8U wins state

Local

Golf: Lyerly shoots 68 in U.S. Amateur qualifying