July 16, 2021

$72 million extension over four years for Moton with Panthers

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 16, 2021

By Steve Reed

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE —  The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with offensive tackle Taylor Moton, narrowly beating the deadline to sign players with the franchise tag to a contract extension, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The deal includes $43 million in guaranteed money. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the contract.

Moton has started all 16 games in each of the past three seasons at right tackle and has been the team’s top offensive lineman during that span.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey took to Instagram after the news came out, posting “It’s an honor to continue the journey with you brother! Well deserved! #Year5”

The new contract will ostensibly keep Moton with the Panthers through the 2025 season as it comes in addition to the $13.7 million he was expected to make next season as the Panthers’ designated franchise player.

The deal was reached about an hour before the 4 p.m. league-wide deadline for signing franchise players to long-term deals.

Now the big question becomes whether the Panthers will consider transitioning Moton over to left tackle, something the team has considered but has not moved on. Moton continued to work at right tackle during OTAs and minicamp, but the team did draft Brady Christensen in the third round and he has been working at right tackle as well.

The deal is the highest ever for a Panthers offensive lineman. A second-round pick in 2017, Moton has never missed a game during his four seasons with Carolina. He was a reserve as a rookie, but stepped in as a full-time starter in 2018 and has been a mainstay ever since.

