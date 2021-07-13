July 13, 2021

  • 73°

Local golf: Field set for Rowan Amateur

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Staff report

SALISBURY — Qualifying has been completed for 43rd annual Horace Billings Rowan Amateur golf tournament, and the 32-man bracket has been set.

Corbin Hills is the home of the popular tournament.

Three-time defending champion Nick Lyerly is the No. 1 seed. Lyerly is fresh off an impressive performance in the Palmetto Amateur. Corbin Hills is his home course.

Michael Swaringen, qualifying medalist with a 66, is the No. 2 seed, and heads the bracket opposite Lyerly.

William Little shot 67 in qualifying for the No. 3 seed, while Andrew Morgan, Eric Mulkey and Mitchell Swaringen had 69s.

Kevin Lentz, runner-up the last three years, shot 74 in qualifying.

Match plays begins on Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday.

The Rowan Senior Amateur tournament will be making its debut and will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday.

Wally Eidson will be the No. 1 seed in a 16-man senior bracket.

 

 

 

 

 

