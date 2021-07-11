Business roundup: Salisbury to host Citizen’s Academy

SALISBURY — Following the cancellation of the 2020 class due to COVID-19 restrictions, the City of Salisbury is inviting residents to apply for the fall 2021 Citizen’s Academy, a 10-week academy highlighting city operations.

Participants will experience a hands-on, inside view of city operations and get a better understanding of how and why Salisbury provides its services. Classes will meet at different city facilities weekly for gatherings with local government staff. Some of the experiences will include learning how the city budget is created with the finance department, using the Jaws of Life at the fire department and playing recreational activities offered with Parks and Recreation. Dinner is served at each class.

The 2021 Citizen’s Academy will meet each Thursday from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 2 and ending with graduation on Nov. 4. The class is free and open to the public, but is limited to 20 participants who must be at least 16 years old. Priority will be given to residents of Salisbury.

Applications are available online through July 30 at www.salisburync.gov/citizensacademy, by contacting the city administration office at 704-638-5233 or via email at kbake@salisburync.gov.

Rowan County Chamber of Commerce power cards for 2021-2022 are now available

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is selling power cards for 2021-2022 Power in Partnership events.

The power card allows for the holder to pay for attendance to Power in Partnership events in advance. The member cost of each event is $15. Members can buy the power card and attend all nine events for $109. The non-member cost of each event is $25. Non-members can buy the power card $225 and attend all the nine planned events. In addition to the discounted price power card owners do not need to reserve their spot at events.

Anyone interested in purchasing a power card can find more information at rowanchamber.com/networking/.

Kannapolis 101 classes teach residents how city government works

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis residents curious about the work process of the city government are invited to attend Kannapolis 101.

Kannapolis 101 gives residents a behind-the-scenes look at how your local city government works. This special nine-week program starts September 14th and continues each Tuesday until November 8th. Classes are held from 6-8:30 p.m. at various city facilities. The program is free, and priority is given to Kannapolis residents.

Kannapolis 101 will cover topics such as an overview of city government, finance department, public works and water treatment, planning, police department, fire department, economic development or downtown revitalization.

Seats are limited and applications are already open. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on August 20th, the application can be found at kannapolisnc.gov/Kannapolis101.

Kannapolis Fire Department to host ‘Stuff the Truck’ food drive

KANNAPOLIS — The City of Kannapolis Fire Department is sponsoring a food drive to benefit the Cooperative Christian Ministry Food Pantry. Drop off non-perishable food items, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 16th at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way. Meet Kannapolis firefighters as they take donations and “stuff the fire truck” with donations.

Currently, the ministry needs cereal, peanut butter, soup, pasta sauce, dried beans and canned carrots, peas, potatoes, vegetables and fruit.

Cooperative Christian Ministry offers food, produce and other perishable items to strengthen and encourage households experiencing food insecurity. Donations benefit residents of Cabarrus County and Kannapolis.

To learn more about Cooperative Christian Ministry’s food relief program visit cooperativeministry.com/about/what-we-do/food-relief/

Scholarship established to honor Ann Garver Cook

MISENHEIMER — The first Ann Garver Cook Annual Scholarship will be awarded to a communications major in the coming fall semester at Pfeiffer University.

This scholarship honors Ann Garver Cook, a Concord resident, and her distinguished career in public relations. Cook’s career at Cannon Mills Company included her roles as director of public relations, editor of “The Cannon News” and corporate secretary for Cannon Mills. In 1984 Cannon Mills named cook as its first female vice president in the company’s then 97-year history. Cook later joined the executive leadership of Concord Telephone Company as director of public relations and human resources.

Cook also served numerous Cabarrus County nonprofits including United Way, Kannapolis Chamber of Commerce, Barber-Scotia College’s Board of Visitors and Piedmont Residential Development Center. Cook taught Sunday School at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church for 20 years.

Cook is currently a member of Forest Hill United Methodist Church in Concord. She enjoys writing and recently completed “On Shady Lane” a collection of anecdotes about growing up with four siblings during the Depression.

The Ann Garver Cook Annual Scholarship was established by Cook’s daughter, Cathy A. Cook, and granddaughter, Jessica M. Cook.