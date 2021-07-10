Area Sports Briefs: Rowan Little League softball teams roll

From staff reports

The Rowan Little League softball 10U and 8U all-star teams got off to good starts in their state tournaments at Lake Norman.

The 10U team won 14-0 against Lake Norman and will play again on Monday.

The 8U team won 13-5 vs. Pitt County and 16-0 vs. Northwest Forsyth.

College baseball

The 20-round, three-day Major League Basebal draft starts tonight.

Pitcher Austin Love (West Rowan, UNC) is projected to be selected in the first 150 picks.

Cannon Ballers

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers were held to two hits and lost 3-2 at Fredericksburg on Saturday night.

Local golf

Qualifying rounds for the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur at Corbin Hills begn Friday and will conclude today.

Michael Swaringen leads qualifying with a 66.

William Little shot 67, while Eric Mulkey, Mitchell Swaringen and Andrew Morgan carded 69s. Keith Dorsett shot 71, and Shane Benfield shot 72.

•••

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice on the Fourth of July.

The first-place team was Sheryl Johnson, Crystal Clement, Allen Terry and Larry Lofton.

Second place went to Monica Green, Don Carpenter and Pam & Ralph Carver.

Azalee Huneycutt had closest to the pin.

No one’s putter was working, so no one had longest putt.

•••

Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) shot 69-72-70-69 for even-par 280 and tied for sixth in the Palmetto Amateur in Aiken, S.C.

•••

Salisbury’s Michael Childress (Cannon School, Richmond) has shot 73-67-73 in the Carolinas Amateur at Biltmore Forest Country Club in Asheville and is tied for 15th.

Junior Legion

Carson has won its division in Junior Legion play.

The Cougars are 10-1 with one game left.

NCHSAA

Reidsville’s Breon Pass is the NCHSAA’s Male Athlete of the Year for 2020-21.

Pass starred in football and basketball and signed with N.C. State for basketball.

He had a 50-point game against Salisbury during his career.

Showcase baseball

Haiden Leffew (South Rowan) pitched a five-inning no-hitter for the South Charlotte Panthers 2023 team on Saturday.

Leffew struck out nine.

Morgan Padgett (East Rowan) had a double and drove in a run.

Legion baseball

The Area 3 Legion playoffs will include only the top two teams from each division.

The best-of-three semifinals will have the No. 1 Southern team vs. the No. 2 Northern team and the No. 2 Southern team vs. the No. 1 Northern team.

Semifinal winners will play a single for the Area 3 championship and a state-tournament seed. Both Area 3 finalists will advance to the state tourney in Cherryville.

•••

Rowan County won 18-11 at Mooresville in a divisional game played on Thursday.

Logan Rogers had a double, triple and homer and drove in five runs.

Dylan Driver went 4-for-5 with a double and a triple.

Jacob Causey had three RBIs, while CP Pyle scored three runs.

Chase Drinkard was the winning pitcher.

•••

Rowan County won 10-0 on the road against Concord on Friday.

Maddox Henderson (2-0) pitched a five-inning no-hitter and struck out five.

Aiden Schenck went 4-for-4. Driver drove in three runs, while Pyle scored four runs.

•••

Kannapolis won 15-0 against Mocksville on Thursday.

Michael Gracer pitched a one-hitter wit hnine strikeouts. Gracer homered and drove in five runs. Jacob Foggin and Tyler Grady homered.

Nick Alderfer had three RBIs for the Towelers, while Jake Dameron, Cale Oehler and Cole Pletcher had two hits each.