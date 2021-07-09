Marquette forward transferring to UNC

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Dawson Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring and rebounding as a freshman last season, has indicated on social media he is transferring to North Carolina.

Garcia released an Instagram post that showed him in a North Carolina uniform. He included the message, “Chapel Hill! Let’s Rock! #committed.”

The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds for Marquette last season. He entered his name in the NBA draft before opting to return to school, but he also had entered the transfer portal.

He is the latest transfer set to join the Tar Heels under new coach Hubert Davis, who took over after the April retirement of Hall of Famer Roy Williams.

UNC has already added 6-foot-9 graduate transfer Brady Manek from Oklahoma, giving the Tar Heels a big man with the ability to step behind the 3-point arc. The Tar Heels also added 6-8 forward Justin McKoy from Virginia.

Garcia’s departure continues the overhaul of Marquette’s roster under new coach Shaka Smart, who took over after Steve Wojciechowski was fired.

Marquette loses its top five scorers from the team that went 13-14 last season. D.J. Carton entered the draft, Koby McEwen transferred to Weber State, Jamal Cain transferred to Oakland, and Theo John transferred to Duke.

Transfers coming to Marquette include Tyler Kolek (George Mason), Kur Kuath (Oklahoma), Darryl Morsell (Maryland), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Clemson).