July 9, 2021

  • 81°
Carl Blankenship/Salisbury Post - Livingstone President Jimmy Jenkins speaks during a gathering to celebrate Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday in June 2021.

Livingstone College will clear balances owed by students who took classes during spring semester

By Josh Bergeron

Published 4:56 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

SALISBURY — Livingstone College will provide a clean slate for students who enrolled in classes during the spring semester.

Livingstone on Friday announced it will spend about $2.8 million in COVID-19 relief funding to forgive balances owed to the college by students who attended during the just-ended semester. To take advantage of the debt forgiveness initiative, students need to sign a return a document no later than Thursday. The debt forgiveness applies to money owed to the school rather than third-party loan providers.

The funding will complement more than $4 million per year in need-based aid Livingstone already provides to students who exceed their borrowing capacity.

“The economic hardships created by the COVID-19 virus is unprecedented and has made it extremely difficult for students to pursue their dreams of obtaining a college education during this period of economic uncertainty,” said Livingstone President Jimmy Jenkins in a letter to qualifying students. “The population we serve relies heavily on student loans to pay for their college education. Therefore, as we look forward to the fall 2021 academic semester, we would like to remove one of the primary barriers related to persistence — student debt.”

A historically Black college, Livingstone serves about 1,100 undergraduate students. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows Livingstone students have a median total debt between $29,750 and $35,500 after graduating, which includes balances owed to parties other than the college.

Traditionally, the college has allowed students to register for classes even if they have unpaid bills, said Senior Vice President and COO Anthony Davis. Friday’s announcement means all students will be able to register for fall classes with no outstanding balance, Davis said.

“Access and affordability must work in tandem,” he said. “The population we serve has been significantly impacted by this pandemic. Therefore, we are deploying every resource possible in support of our students and their families.”

Asked whether a similar initiative might be possible after a future semester if the school receives more relief funding, Davis said, “We are examining every available resource to impact the students and the families who have been affected by the COVID-19 virus.”

The batch of funding used for the debt forgiveness initiative comes from the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. That’s money intended to help students adversely affected by the pandemic, Davis said. Livingstone’s portion is a small part of the $14 billion allotted to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund when the CARES Act passed Congress and was signed into law in March 2020.

Print Article

Comments

Education

Livingstone College will clear balances owed by students who took classes during spring semester

Crime

Jail fight results in minor injures, requires tear gas to disperse inmates

Local

N.C. National Guard honors Powles Staton Funeral Home’s toy charity contributors

Elections

McCrory raises $1.2 million for Senate race

Local

Rowan’s state House, Senate lawmakers working to include funding for local projects in state budget

Crime

Judge denies bond reduction for man facing first-degree murder charge

Nation/World

Heavy rains follow Elsa up East Coast

Nation/World

First African American spelling bee champ breezes to victory

Education

Livingstone College reaccredited through 2031

News

Owner of venomous snakes in Raleigh facing charges

China Grove

China Grove Planning Board green lights two major subdivisions, setting up decision for Town Council

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Rowan County

Nation/World

US exit from Afghanistan set for Aug. 31

Local

Commission delays consideration of light replacement at Bell Tower Green Park

Crime

Charlotte man charged with killing man in Kannapolis, leaving another hospitalized

Crime

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after vehicle crashes on Mooresville Road

Elections

This time he means it: City Council’s Brian Miller says he won’t seek re-election

Local

Spencer could use cash on hand to start Yadkin trailhead project

China Grove

Candidate total rises to 24 for November municipal elections

News

Rowan Museum schedules series of summer events at Utzman-Chambers House

Education

Catawba College Phi Beta Lambda students recognized at national conference

Elections

2022 Rowan County Board of Commissioners race gets underway

Education

Knox teacher meets President Biden, first lady in DC

Local

Marine killed in Korea 70 years ago identified, to be buried in Salisbury