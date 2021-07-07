Three shot, one stabbed in related Rockwell-area incidents

ROCKWELL — Three people were shot and a fourth was stabbed around 11 p.m. Tuesday in related incidents within a mile of each other in Rowan County.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies who responded to a shooting call 155 Stolz Road found a man and woman lying on the ground by a Honda Accord riddled with bullet holes, including windows shattered by gunfire.

A news release said deputies saw the woman, who was shot in the back of her right leg, lying on her stomach. The man, who was shot in the hand and struck in the head with a baseball bat, was laying on his back and trying to hold pressure on the woman’s gunshot wound.

Another man with a gunshot wound to the chest arrived at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord in a Chevrolet S-10 truck that matched the description of one that fled the scene of the Stolz Road shooting. The truck was seized and towed.

At 2330 Organ Church Road, deputies found a man who was stabbed and spent bullet casings. People at the Organ Church Road location told deputies the incidents were related and that the man and woman found on Stolz Road fled when shooting began.

The investigation is still ongoing. Further information wasn’t immediately released Wednesday by the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (704) 216-8700.