July 7, 2021

  • 72°

East Spencer shooting victim recovers; police looking for tips

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021

EAST SPENCER — An 18-year-old man has recovered from his injuries after being shot in the chest and thigh during a June 29 incident in East Spencer.

The victim told police he was shot twice at 8:20 p.m. on June 29 after another man asked for a cigarette. The suspect shot the 18-year-old victim and fled on foot after the incident, said interim East Spencer Police Chief Nicholas O’Brien.

O’Brien said Tuesday the victim was released from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem after undergoing surgery.

East Spencer Police are still following leads in the case and looking for other witnesses. Police only have a generic description of a male suspect, who fled on foot after the shooting.

O’Brien said people with information about the incident can contact the police department at 704-637-1660 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.

Print Article

Comments

Faith

Passionate vocal performance, devout faith propels Charity Grindstaff to win Faith Idol

Crime

Murder cases set to begin today in Rowan County Superior Court

Education

RSS continuing free meals, still encouraging free or reduced applications

Local

Sports betting legislation “in the mix” for the remainder of the legislative session

Crime

East Spencer shooting victim recovers; police looking for tips

Sports

Charlotte FC names Ramirez as first coach

News

Tenure struggle ends with Hannah-Jones charting new course

Nation/World

Biden: US damage appears minimal in big ransomware attack

Nation/World

Searchers at collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’

Coronavirus

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Bullets fired into two units at Lakewood Apartments

Faith

Patriotic Fourth of July parade wraps up return of festivities in downtown Faith

Local

COVID-19 restrictions eased at Rowan County Courthouse

Local

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper signs four bills supported by Rowan lawmakers, vetoes another

Crime

Blotter: July 5

Faith

Photo gallery: Crowds descend on Faith for Fourth of July parade

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with exploiting young children, posting child pornography to Facebook

Faith

Faith Community Chorus continues concert tradition during Fourth of July celebration

Crime

4 in custody after pursuit involving stolen Raleigh TV station vehicle

Ask Us

Ask Us: Is the Delta variant being tracked locally?

Nation/World

Joey Chestnut sets new record at post-pandemic hot dog race

Nation/World

Tropical Storm Elsa brushing along Cuba’s southern coast, headed for Florida

Nation/World

Explosives set off to bring down rest of collapsed Florida condo

Local

Salisbury firefighters struggle with Social Security benefits because of decades-old decision