Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan

SALISBURY — State data updated Tuesday show two new COVID-19 deaths among Rowan County residents.

To date, 313 Rowan County residents have died from COVID-19, with most occurring among those 75 or older.

A majority of Rowan County’s COVID-19 deaths happened in December, January or February, but deaths attributed to the virus have continued to occur in the county at a rate of about one per week since March.

The most recent death occurred June 30, according to state data. Other information about the most recent deaths wasn’t immediately provided.

Seven counties have more COVID-19 deaths than Rowan: Buncombe, Cumberland, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Mecklenburg and Wake.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, which include vaccinations that state numbers do not, show 35% of Rowan County residents have received at least one dose, a number that remains below state and national averages. The percentage reflects 49,0578 residents vaccinated.

Of the total, 1,422 are 17 or younger. While children are less likely to become sick with COVID-19 than adults, children can still become infected, get sick and/or spread COVID-19, the Rowan County Health Department said in a Tuesday news release.

“It is especially important to realize that children can easily have no symptoms, even though they may be COVID positive,” the Rowan County Health Department said. “It is also important to know that children with certain underlying medical conditions are at an increased risk of having more severe symptoms with COVID-19.”

The Food and Drug Administration on May 10 gave the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 emergency use authorization for adolescents 12 through 15, and that age group remains the youngest currently approved to receive the shots.

People can be vaccinated for COVID-19 at the J.F. Hurley YMCA, which is home to a vaccination site operated by Novant Health, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Other locations in Rowan County offering vaccinations include chain pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens; grocery stores; local pharmacies, including Moose Pharmacy, the Medicine Shoppe and Cannon Pharmacy; and health care provider offices such as the health department, Rowan Diagnostic Clinic, Pro Med and Salisbury Pediatrics, which is only serving established patients.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one OK’d for people 12 and older. Vaccines from Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are OK for those 18 and older.

CDC data show those 65 and older in Rowan County are the most-vaccinated age group, at 71.3%, but state data breaks ages down further and shows those 75 and older are slightly more vaccinated than those 65 to 74.

The state is continuing its $1 million cash prize and scholarship drawings for those who receive COVID-19 vaccines, with the next numbers picked on Wednesday. The first winners, announced last week, included a 45-year-old teacher from Winston-Salem and a 14-year-old from Wilmington. Winners chosen this week need to agree to receive the money or scholarship as well as allow their name to be made public before being announced as winners.

Even as vaccination progress continues to move slowly, new cases remain relatively low, too. The number of new positives in the previous two weeks is 110. Adjusted for population, however, that’s more cases per capita than any neighboring county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region, the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition, have continued to decrease in the previous month and are currently at 62. Of those, 16 are listed in intensive care with COVID-19.