July 5, 2021

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with exploiting young children, posting child pornography to Facebook

By Natalie Anderson

Published 1:10 am Monday, July 5, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested a Kannapolis man after he allegedly posted pornographic videos of young children engaging in sexual activities on Facebook.

Asahel Cervantes Martinez, 20, was charged with two felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. An arrest report states Martinez uploaded two different videos to a Facebook account under the name of Camila Mutiz. One allegedly depicted oral sex between and adult man and a child between the ages of 4 and 8. Another depicted sexual intercourse with an adult man and a child between the ages of 2 and 6.

Martinez was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. The arrest report states the dates of the offenses were between April 1 and July 1.

In other weekend charges:

• John Marcus Aistrop, 47, of Salisbury was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female after allegedly hitting a woman in the eye with a closed fist.

• Johnny Eugene Jones, 32, of Cleveland was arrested Sunday on felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon after metallic knuckles were found in his possession. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $9,000 bond.

• Christina Marie Griffin, 28, of Salisbury was arrested Sunday on felony possession of methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance, along with misdemeanor larceny from Love’s Travel Stop.

• James Cameron Krueger, 45, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with felony possession of heroin.

• Dominique Alexis Everhart, 29, of Cleveland was charged Saturday on felony possession of cocaine, a schedule II controlled substance.

• Christal Binkley, 32, of Rockwell was arrested Friday for felony larceny after breaking and entering into a residence located on the 2800 block of Lane Street in Kannapolis.

• Steven Ray Little, 34, of Salisbury was arrested and charged Saturday with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property. An arrest report states Little broke into the McCanless Golf Course Clubhouse and caused $1,400 in damages.

• Brandon Brent Sullivan, 39, of Kannapolis was arrested and charged Sunday with three felony counts of conspiracy to break and enter a building, three felony counts of breaking and entering and three counts of felony larceny. The arrest report states Sullivan conspired with Sabrina B. Sutton to break into three buildings located on the 1900 block of North Main Street in Kannapolis. Sullivan is alleged to have stolen more than $3,300 worth of tools from the three buildings.

• William Tyrone Barber, 45, of Greensboro was arrested and charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute 13 units of MDMA, a schedule I controlled substance, along with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

