One killed, one injured Saturday in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS — One man is dead, a second is hospitalized and police are looking for a minivan after an incident around 8:40 Saturday morning on Wrightman Oaks Court.

David Duy-Anh Pham Nguyen, a 50-year-old Charlotte resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dornell Thomas, a 46-year-old Ohio man, was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Kannapolis Communications Director Annette Keller said the city couldn’t say Saturday afternoon how Nguyen was killed and Thomas was injured.

Kannapolis Police investigators are searching for a minivan that belongs to Thomas and was stolen during the Saturday morning incident. The van is a white Honda Odyssey with Ohio plate JKB-4864. A news release asked people to contact local law enforcement if they see the van.