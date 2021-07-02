Salisbury man takes Union County deputies on 8-mile chase, lands Jeep in lake

WINGATE — A Salisbury man faces a series of criminal charges and a flooded vehicle after allegedly leading Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase.

Kevin Jones Rhodes, 52, faces charges that include driving while impaired, felony fleeing to elude, speeding, hit and run, having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and driving while license revoked because of an impaired revocation.

A deputy attempted to stop Rhodes for going 89 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 74 near the town of Wingate. During an 8-mile chase, the Salisbury man allegedly drove through neighborhood stop signs, crossed the center line of roads and through a field near Lake Twitty. Rhodes bailed from his vehicle before it landed in the lake and sunk to the bottom, a news release said.

Deputies arrested Rhodes as other responding agencies unsuccessfully attempted to remove the submerged Jeep. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said there’s no evidence anyone else was in the vehicle.

A news release said crews would return to the lake Friday and attempt to remove Rhodes’ Jeep.