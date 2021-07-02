July 2, 2021

  • 73°

Salisbury man takes Union County deputies on 8-mile chase, lands Jeep in lake

By Staff Report

Published 12:15 pm Friday, July 2, 2021

WINGATE — A Salisbury man faces a series of criminal charges and a flooded vehicle after allegedly leading Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase.

Kevin Jones Rhodes, 52, faces charges that include driving while impaired, felony fleeing to elude, speeding, hit and run, having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and driving while license revoked because of an impaired revocation.

A deputy attempted to stop Rhodes for going 89 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 74 near the town of Wingate. During an 8-mile chase, the Salisbury man allegedly drove through neighborhood stop signs, crossed the center line of roads and through a field near Lake Twitty. Rhodes bailed from his vehicle before it landed in the lake and sunk to the bottom, a news release said.

Deputies arrested Rhodes as other responding agencies unsuccessfully attempted to remove the submerged Jeep. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said there’s no evidence anyone else was in the vehicle.

A news release said crews would return to the lake Friday and attempt to remove Rhodes’ Jeep.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Salisbury man takes Union County deputies on 8-mile chase, lands Jeep in lake

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office warns against scam callers, emails

Education

Knox teacher invited to Independence Day celebration at White House

News

State’s Medicaid recipients move into managed care plans

Crime

Trump Organization, CFO indicted in tax fraud case

News

Ex-environment official now top state administrative judge

Legion baseball

Legion baseball: Rowan rolls against Mooresville

Nation/World

Hundreds believed dead in Pacific Northwest heat wave despite efforts to help

Business

‘A place where you want to go:’ Ethan Howard brings back old-school style at Landis Barber Company

News

Temporary Catawba casino opens in Kings Mountain

Local

Quotes of the week

Education

Livingstone adding esports program, new facility

Local

Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey to retire at end of year

Crime

Man facing 22 sex crimes surrenders

Crime

Charlotte man charged with trafficking cocaine after being stopped on I-85

Crime

Man grazed by bullet, another charged after argument about relationship

Elections

10 incumbents across county make 2021 re-election plans as municipal filing starts Friday

Education

Rowan-Salisbury teachers putting on unprecedented summer school to address learning loss

News

Moooving day: Rowan County sells cows at impounded livestock auction

Faith

Opening night of Faith Fourth of July brings in big crowd

Local

Countdown begins for Bell Tower Green Park’s opening to public

Kannapolis

City of Kannapolis approves $85.25 million budget for 2022 fiscal year

Education

James Davis wants to take Communities in Schools to new heights

Education

Shoutouts