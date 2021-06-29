June 29, 2021

  • 75°

Legion baseball: Rowan County schedule

By Post Sports

Published 9:41 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Rowan County

Home games at Staton Field

Games start at 7 unless noted

July 1 — Mooresville

July 2 — at Kannapolis

July 3 — Kannapolis

July 4 — Davidson County

July 5 — at Randolph County

July 7 — at Mooresville

July 8 — High Point

July 9 — at Concord, 7:30 p.m.

July 10 — Concord

July 13 — at Greensboro

July 15 — at Mocksville

July 16 — Greensboro

July 17 — at High Point

July 20-22 Playoffs

July 24 — Area III championship game

July 27-Aug. 1 — State tournament, Cherryville

Aug. 3-8 — Mid-Atlantic Regional, Asheboro

Aug. 12-17 — World Series, Shelby

