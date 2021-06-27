Castillo strong in Reds’ victory over Braves; Soroka out for season

By Jeff Wallner

Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Luis Castillo pitched seven scoreless innings and Jesse Winker homered before departing with a hip injury, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Castillo (3-10) permitted six hits, struck out six and walked two while improving to 2-2 with a 1.71 ERA in five June starts. The right-hander posted a 7.22 ERA through his first 11 starts of the year.

“His stuff was electric,” Reds manager David Bell said, “but so was his attack.”

Winker was 0 for 7 in the series before connecting for his 18th homer in the first. He grounded out to end the fifth and then left the game.

He was diagnosed with a right hip contusion and replaced by Shogo Akiyama.

“My hip was tightening up a little bit,” Winker said. “I am fine. I’d like to see how it feels tomorrow before I say I can play.”

Winker might have aggravated his hip making a diving attempt for Ronald Acuña Jr.’s double in the third.

Nick Castellanos extended his home hitting streak to 18 games with an RBI double in the third. Joey Votto added an RBI single, and Tyler Stephenson went deep in the eighth.

Atlanta right-hander Ian Anderson (5-4) allowed five hits, struck out nine and walked one in six innings.

“He did a good job, it’s a tough offense to navigate,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He pitched well enough to win.”

The Reds’ defense helped Castillo when Jonathan India threw out Guillermo Heredia trying to score from first on William Contreras’ double to end the sixth.

Stephenson homered off Edgar Santana. It was his third career pinch-hit homer.

Amir Garrett got three outs for his fifth save.

RISPY BUSINESS

The Braves are 2 for 18 with runners in scoring position in the series, after going 1 for 8 on Saturday.

“We’ve putting up good ABs,” said third baseman Austin Riley, who lined out to end the third with runners at first and third. “It’s frustrating. Mine, first and third, line drive to third base. What can you do?”

The Braves left 10 runners on base.

UP NEXT

The Reds look to win the series this afternoon behind right-hander Tyler Mahle, who ranks fifth in the NL with 11.26 strikeouts per nine innings, is looking to improve at Great American Ball Park, where he has a 6.93 ERA in five starts as compared to 2.01 on the road.

Left-hander Kyle Muller (0-1, 5.40 ERA) will make his second career start for Atlanta.

Soroka out for season with torn Achilles tendon

Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka is facing season-ending surgery after again tearing his right Achilles tendon.

The Braves said Saturday that Soroka suffered the new tear on Thursday while walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park, where he was continuing his rehabilitation while the team is at Cincinnati.

“It was his first day out of the boot,” manager Brian Snitker said before Saturday’s game at Great American Ball Park. “He was just walking. I hate it for him. All signs were a go, until he took that step and felt that pop.”

Soroka now faces his third surgery on the Achilles. The team says the procedure will be scheduled within a week.

There was no timetable for Soroka’s return prior to this latest setback, although Snitker said he was hopeful that he could return by the end of this season. Soroka had not yet started throwing off the mound.

Snitker texted Soroka on Saturday morning after hearing the news and later spoke with him by phone.

“He’s put things in perspective,” Snitker said. “He’s ready for this next journey he’s going to be on. The day it happened, it really punched him in the gut.”

Soroka, who was Atlanta’s opening day starter in 2020, first tore the Achilles in a game against the New York Mets on Aug. 3, 2020. He had season-ending surgery and was working to return this season when he suffered a setback in May which led to a follow-up procedure.

Soroka emerged as one of the foundations of the Braves’ rotation in 2019, when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA.