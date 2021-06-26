Legion baseball: Rowan postponed
Staff report
GRANITE QUARRY — Rowan County’s doubleheader with Eastern Randolph that was scheduled for Friday was postponed.
Rowan (2-0) is scheduled to play at Davidson County on Saturday.
Rowan has home games scheduled at Staton Field against Mocksville on Sunday and Stokes County on Monday.
