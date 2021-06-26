June 26, 2021

  • 68°

Legion baseball: Rowan postponed

By Post Sports

Published 12:16 am Saturday, June 26, 2021

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Rowan County’s doubleheader with Eastern Randolph that was scheduled for Friday was postponed.

Rowan (2-0) is scheduled to play at Davidson County on Saturday.

Rowan has home games scheduled at Staton Field against Mocksville on Sunday and Stokes County on Monday.

 

