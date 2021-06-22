June 23, 2021

  • 61°

Panel OKs NC Senate budget bill; Dems pan policy provisions

By News Service Report

Published 11:55 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

By Gary D. Robertson
Associated Press

RALEIGH — Senate Republicans pushed their North Carolina government budget proposal through the chamber’s largest committee Tuesday, rejecting Democratic critiques that the measure spends too little now and serves as a vehicle to sting the GOP’s political rivals.

The measure, which also allocates $5.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief aid for business grants, state employee bonuses, broadband expansion, and water and sewer projects, cleared the appropriations panel after less than three hours of debate and a few amendments. The plan remains on track for passing the full Senate by Friday — another step toward enacting a two-year budget.

GOP leaders also highlighted plans within the measure to cut income taxes more deeply and fund more future capital projects than originally envisioned — the result of an unexpected surge in current and projected tax collections through mid-2023.

“It provides a tremendous amount of infrastructure for the state,” Sen. Brent Jackson, a Sampson County Republican and chief budget-writer, said after the vote. “The tax package is going to help every taxpaying citizen in this state.”

But Democrats and their allies call the GOP budget a wasted opportunity to spend more on immediate education and health care needs — especially teacher pay — as many in the state are still struggling to rebound from COVID-19 restrictions.

“This pandemic has highlighted existing inequities, and now we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to repair these faults while investing in the future of our state,” Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue of Wake County said in a prepared release.

The 400-plus-page bill also contains several policy changes that critics argue have nothing to do with spending and should be left out. Many of these “special provisions” would weaken or roll back powers of two Democrats — Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein — and the State Board of Elections, which is controlled by Democrats.

Sen. Jay Chaudhuri of Wake County, the chamber’s Democratic whip, said in committee that these and other provisions made the spending plan appear “less of a budget document and more of a power grab” against Cooper, Stein and the board.

Jackson said he saw nothing new about adding policy prescriptions to the budget: “About anything is relevant when it’s put into the budget.”

The measure incorporates a separate Senate bill approved in April that would require governors to obtain approval of the Council of State and ultimately the legislature to extend executive orders declaring a state of emergency — like one Cooper still has in place for the pandemic. Republicans have said Cooper holds too much unilateral power.

Another item would require Stein to get Council of State approval before formally getting involved in litigation within out-of-state or federal courts in which the state isn’t already specific named. Some Republicans have said Stein spends too much time and state money on multistate litigation initiated with other Democratic attorneys general.

“I don’t think it’s the attorney general’s job to litigate something that’s a political issue,” said Sen. Danny Britt, a Robeson County Republican, adding that it’s “not a good use of state resources.”

Spokesperson Nazneen Ahmed said Stein’s office was still reviewing the budget proposal but the provision appears to violate the state constitution. The attorney general is a constitutionally named officer elected statewide, bringing with it wide latitude.

Another special provision in the budget measure — also already approved separately by the Senate — would require legal settlements involving constitutional challenges of state law to be backed by the Senate leader and House speaker before they can be entered.

Stein and the state elections board entered a legal settlement last fall with a labor-affiliated group that increased the number of days mailed absentee ballots could be received after Election Day and still count. Angry Republican legislators, left out of those negotiations, argued the settlement overturned state law, which allows a three-day grace period.

A new item within the budget would direct the elections board division charged with investigating elections and campaign finance to be transferred to the State Bureau of Investigation. Britt said it’s better for “a completely neutral party” like the SBI performing investigations rather than investigators that can be subject to influence by the officially partisan board.

The division investigators aren’t political appointees and are specifically trained on elections matters, while the SBI has other competing priorities, the board wrote in a document addressing the provision.

Chaudhuri questioned whether the provisions, if left intact by the House, threaten the ability of legislative Democrats and Cooper to support a final budget this year. Two years ago, a budget impasse between Cooper and Republicans after the governor’s veto was never fully resolved.

Print Article

Comments

Education

Rowan Wild’s animal camp makes a comeback at Dan Nicholas Park

Coronavirus

Health officials say financial incentives helped vaccination rates; lottery drawing today

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry adopts budget that keeps tax rate flat

Business

Airport Advisory committee endorses plans for expansion at Mid-Carolina Regional

China Grove

China Grove will celebrate 40th Farmers Day with week full of festivities

Sports

Pistons win in NBA draft lottery; Hornets will get 11th pick

Crime

Officers in Locust arrest drivers who tried to flee; one was on motorcycle reported stolen from Rowan

News

Panel OKs NC Senate budget bill; Dems pan policy provisions

News

Letter: Journalist won’t join UNC faculty without tenure

Crime

Chase from Mooresville ends with crash at Rowan Mill Road; two charged

Kannapolis

Dearmons gift two public art sculptures to city of Kannapolis

Crime

Blotter: Woman’s camper stolen from side of I-85

Local

Local scouts sweep NC American Legion awards

Business

As demand lessens slightly, local homebuilders work through challenges to deliver dwellings

Local

Commissioners name Newberry Hall House county’s newest historic landmark

News

Senate budget uses NC revenue boon on more tax cuts, capital

College

Livingstone College alumna Quanera Hayes makes U.S. Olympic Team after first-place finish in 400-meter race

Crime

Blotter: June 21

Ask Us

Ask Us: What is status of ‘speed table’ on Charles Street in Spencer?

Local

East Rowan High graduate killed in motorcycle crash

Local

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper vetoes Ford-backed bill allowing firearms at churches that are also schools

Crime

Blotter: June 20

News

Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Nation/World

8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette