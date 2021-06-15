68-year-old woman identified as Jackson Street murder victim

SALISBURY — A 68-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a shooting in the Chestnut Hills neighborhood, according to Salisbury Police.

Sinatra Juan Jackson was shot and pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 800 block of South Jackson Street. Two other people were shot in the leg and treated and released from Rowan Medical Center.

Police declined to release further information about the incident Tuesday, only saying the incident that led to Jackson’s death was not random.

Jackson’s murder was the latest in a string of deadly incidents in Salisbury and Rowan County, with three people shot and killed in Salisbury in a week’s time. A man last week was killed in a single-vehicle crash that turned into a homicide on Saw Road in Enochville. A Gold Hill woman also was killed last week in a robbery.

Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department said the Salisbury shootings are not connected to one another.

People with information about Jackson’s murder can contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.