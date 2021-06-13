One killed, two others shot on South Jackson Street in Salisbury

SALISBURY — One person was killed and two others were shot in an incident early Sunday in the 800 block of South Jackson Street.

Salisbury Police responded to a shots fired call in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood around 12:33 a.m. and found three people with gunshot wounds. Two were transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. The third was pronounced dead.

The victims’ names weren’t immediately released. Other information also wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s deadly shooting can contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at tips. salisburyrowancrimestoppers. org.

Sunday’s shooting is the latest murder in a string of recent incidents in Salisbury and Rowan County.

A 42-year-old man, Joey Eric Partlow, was shot and killed June 6th in the parking lot of Zion Hills Apartments off of Brenner Avenue.

A 62-year-old man, Bobby Eugene Simpson, was killed Wednesday in home he was squatting in on Grace Street, Salisbury Police said.

A single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Saw Road turned into a homicide investigation for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office after a medical examiner found gunshot wounds in the body of 28-year-old Edward Geouge III.

On Thursday, a 79-year-old woman, Judy Eller Hoffner, was killed during a break-in on Wyatt Grove Church Road in Gold Hill, the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said.