June 10, 2021

Letter: Not much to be proud of in who NC sends to DC

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 10, 2021

When I enlisted in the U.S. Army, I swore an oath to defend this country against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Our congressmen and senators took a similar oath.

Rep. Ted “I support the insurrectionists” Budd voted on to overturn the 2020 election. A few of weeks ago, he voted against the bipartisan January 6 commission. Senator Tillis voted against the commission after getting his instructions from Mitch McConnell. Senator Burr did not even have the backbone to show up to vote.

The state of North Carolina has much to be proud of until we look at who we send to Washington.

— Eric Marsh

China Grove

