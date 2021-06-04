Take the survey: Should employers be allowed to require COVID-19 vaccinations?
The Post is seeking public input for a story about potential and existing business practices related to COVID-19.
Share your opinions in the survey questions below. We appreciate any thoughts you’re willing to share.
