Take the survey: Should employers be allowed to require COVID-19 vaccinations?

June 4, 2021

Carl Blankenship/Salisbury Post - Ottendorf Laboratories staff member Craig Collie at a station for administering COVID-19 test swabs. The college reserved Varick Auditorium for internal test and vaccination clinics in April.

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:27 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

The Post is seeking public input for a story about potential and existing business practices related to COVID-19.

Share your opinions in the survey questions below. We appreciate any thoughts you’re willing to share.

COVID-19 questionnaire

  • In case we have additional questions we'd like to ask.
