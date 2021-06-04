June 4, 2021

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson follows through on a home run. (AP File Photo/John Bazemore)

Swanson’s hot: Two-run homer helps Braves top Nationals

By Post Sports

June 4, 2021

By Charles Odum

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson is emerging as a new power contributor in an Atlanta Braves lineup that already leads the major leagues in home runs.

Swanson kept up his power surge with a two-run homer in Atlanta’s four-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Thursday.

Swanson extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. He has five homers in that stretch, including in back-to-back games against Washington. The homer landed about halfway up the left-field seats, his 10th this season.

“You forget this kid has some serious power, too,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Swanson, 27, is in his sixth season and is on pace to easily surpass his high mark of 17 homers in 2019.

“He works and he believes,” second baseman Ozzie Albies said. “It’s a matter of when he starts clicking. He keeps believing in himself and believing in his swing.”

Left-hander Tucker Davidson, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for his second start this season, gave up one hit in 5 2/3 innings with five walks and five strikeouts.

“I just think each start I get I feel a little more comfortable,” Davidson said.

Atlanta had two hits off Corbin (3-5) in five scoreless innings before finding success against the left-hander in the sixth.

Ronald Acuña Jr. started the inning with a single, stole second and scored on Albies’ single that skipped past left fielder Josh Harrison for an error. Austin Riley drove in Albies from second base with a double down the right-field line.

Corbin allowed four runs, six hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings, leaving his ERA at 6.28.

“Obviously we were cruising there until the sixth,” Corbin said. “I still felt good and thought I made some pitches. … I left the slider up there to Dansby. It was frustrating because I felt really good and wanted to keep us in the game.”

Albies drove in two runs with three hits, including a double off Sam Clay in the seventh. The shot off the right-field wall drove in Acuña, who walked.

Josh Tomlin (3-0) threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings after replacing Davidson in the sixth. With two outs in the ninth, Jordy Mercer doubled off Will Smith and scored on Alex Avila’s single up the middle.

The Braves and Nationals split the four-game series.

