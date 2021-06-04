June 4, 2021

  • 72°
Carolina center Jordan Staal scored on a power play at 5:57 of overtime. (AP File Photo/Julio Cortez)

Staal scores in OT as Hurricanes beat Lightning in Game 3

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, June 4, 2021

By ERIK ERLENDSSON

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Staal scored on a power play at 5:57 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night in Game 3 of the second-round series.

Staal scored with Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov serving a penalty for holding the stick. Carolina cut Tampa Bay’s series lead to 2-1, with Game 4 on Saturday.

Carolina coach Rob Brind’Amour changed goaltenders, opting for Petr Mrazek after Alex Nedeljkovic started the first eight games of the playoffs. Mrazek stopped 35 shots.
Sebastien Aho and Brett Pesce also scored also scored for Carolina.

Brayden Point and Alex Killorn had power-play goals for Tampa Bay.

The Hurricanes did something they were unable to do in the opening two games on home ice — score first.

The first lead of the series for the Hurricanes came courtesy of Pesce, who one-timed a shot from above the right circle off a feed from Andrei Svechnikov at 5:15 of the second period. It’s the first time Carolina opened the scoring since Game 2 against the Nashville Predators in the opening round and the first lead for the Hurricanes since Game 4.

It also was the first 5-on-5 goal scored by Carolina in the series and the first one Tampa Bay had allowed since the second period of Game 5 against the Florida Panthers.

The Hurricanes built the lead on a well-executed set play as Jaccob Slavin sent a pass from inside his own zone up ice to Svechnikov, who one-touched a pass to a streaking Aho. The play sent Aho in alone for a breakaway to give Carolina a 2-0 lead at 7:40.

It didn’t take long for Tampa Bay to respond on a power play. At 8:57, a passing play from Steven Stamkos to Kucherov to Point cut the lead to 2-1.

The Tampa Bay power play went back to work again when Brady Skjei was whistled for hooking at 15:52 and again cashed in. Point gained the zone with speed and found Kucherov in the slot. After his initial chance was blocked, he recovered the puck and fed Killorn between the hashmarks for a quick rising sot over Marazek at 16:18, the 11th power play goal scored by Tampa Bay in nine postseason games.

NOT SO SAVVY

Tampa Bay defenseman David Savard missed his third consecutive game with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Though Savard practiced with the team Monday and coach Jon Cooper indicated Savard is expected to return in the series, he did not take part in the team’s morning pregame skate.

NO GO FOR TRO

Carolina center Vincent Trocheck missed the game and his status for the remainder of the serious is unknown. Trocheck left late in the second period of Game 2 after colliding with teammate Warren Foegle and had to hop off the ice. Trocheck tried to return but took just one shift. Brind’Amour indicated Thursday morning that Trocheck was doubtful but wanted to give it a try but the Hurricanes’ second leading scorer during the regular season did not dress for pregame warmup.

Already without Nino Niederreiter, the Hurricanes also lost forward Warren Foegle to an upper-body injury in the second period after he collided with Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak. Foegle left the ice favoring his shoulder, came out for the third period, took two shifts and left the game.

NOD FOR NED

Carolina rookie goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic was named on Thursday as one of three finalists for the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year, along with Minnesota forward Kiril Kaprizov and Dallas forward Jason Robertson. Nedeljkovic is the third player in Carolina/Hartford franchise history to be named a finalists for the award, joining Pierre Turgeon in 1983 and Jeff Skinner, who won the Calder Trophy in 2011.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Education

RSS workers met by inconsistent-sized groups for first round of summer meals

Local

Quotes of the week

News

NC House votes to end extra jobless benefits early

Coronavirus

US to share more vaccine supplies through COVAX program

Kannapolis

Kannapolis seeks public input on future skatepark complex

Local

Jail inks new medical services deal after agreement sours with Virginia company

Sports

Scary moment at Durham Bulls game as pitcher hit in head by liner; game called off

College

Coach K eager for one final run at a championship for Duke

Local

Former SPD officer wins workers’ compensation case connected to 2016 shooting

Nation/World

Pence says he and Trump likely will never see ‘eye to eye’ on Jan. 6 events

Local

City using Volkswagen state grant to purchase two electric buses

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry board shoots down tax increase

Crime

NC Highway Patrol asks for witness help in fatal crash investigation

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man faces pair of felony drug charges

Education

RSS apologizes for student video mocking George Floyd’s death

Education

KCS sends off Buckwell with awards, parade

Local

Nonprofit collaborating with VA to teach pickleball to local veterans

Coronavirus

YMCA, New Sarum Brewing will host vaccination sites offering cash cards

High School

High school boys track: Team effort for Mustangs

Education

Catawba names two new trustees

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools summer meals program starts today

Business

Salisbury Dance Academy wins studio of the year award, has big plans for future

Local

Ashton Manor development approved, will bring townhomes, single-family houses