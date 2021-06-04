June 4, 2021

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, June 4, 2021

“People don’t realize it when you go across the bridge, but you’ve got the wood line on both sides until you get to the water.”

— Josh Fox, Millers Ferry Fire Chief after a second incident where someone was injured jumping over the wall on Interstate 85 at the Yadkin River

It’s more than a collection of books. It’s the soul of a community. It’s a portal. It’s a schoolhouse. It’s a refuge. It’s a garden. It’s a beginning.”

— Jennifer Hubbard,  president of The Friends of Rowan Public Library on the opening of the West Branch

“It’s really a validation that the fire department is modern, responsive and meets higher than minimum standards for response and fire protection.”

— Bob Parnell, Salisbury fire chief after the city was granted a public protection classification rating of 1

“The fight for freedom is never over. Once it’s won, it has to be protected to be preserved. That duty, that responsibility, falls on each of us.”

— Rep. Harry Warren, during Memorial Day gathering at Salisbury City Park

“This has certainly been a very long year and we didn’t know if we would have this. Of course there’s just the relief of finishing a year, but this one feels extra special.”

— Benjamin Crawford, Carson High School principal at graduation

“It’s amazing with school and life being interrupted these wonderful players think to raise money and awareness for MS. I felt honored to be invited.”

— Justin Smart, speaking after an event to raise money and awareness of multiple sclerosis at South Rowan

“I cried, like I always do when I’m happy. I just couldn’t believe it was happening.”

— Barbara Thomason, after a surprise procession of fire trucks came by to celebrate her 90th birthday

“This is not a third-world country. Nobody in Salisbury should have to live next door to a property that is in the condition that we saw in those pictures.”

— Brian Miller, Salisbury City Council member on the demolition of four houses and a 90-day extension   for improvements to two others

