May 30, 2021

Duke in ACC baseball final for first time, will face Wolfpack today

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 30, 2021

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE — Joey Loperfido hit two home runs with a double and a base hit to help lift Duke past No. 8-seed Virginia 4-2 on Saturday to send the Blue Devils to their first ACC Tournament championship appearance. The ninth-seeded Blue Devils (31-20) now have won 11 straight and advance to play third-seeded North Carolina State today.

Loperfido, a leadoff left-handed senior, started the game with an opposite field homer and proceeded to do the same thing in the top of the third inning. It was the first multi-homer game of his career. Ethan Murray followed Loperfido’s homer with his own solo shot to give Duke a 3-0 lead.

Alex Tappen put the Cavaliers (29-23) on the board with a solo shot in the bottom of the third, and an inning later reduced the deficit to 3-2 when Logan Michaels singled through the right side to score Kyle Teel. The inning ended when Tappen flied out to right field with runners on second and third.

Luke Fox spread eight hits over seven innings and struck out seven without a walk for the Blue Devils.

NC State beats Georgia Tech 8-1

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Tyler McDonough and Luca Tresh hit home runs and No. 3-seed North Carolina State beat second-seeded Georgia Tech 8-1 in the ACC semifinals.

N.C. State  starter Sam Highfill (6-2) gave up a run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings for the Wolfpack (30-16). Evan Justice took it from there for his ninth save of the season.

Kevin Parada appeared to have helped the Yellow Jackets (29-23) close the deficit to 4-3 on a two-run home run in bottom of sixth, but it was ruled a foul ball after video review.

Georgia Tech starter Marquis Grissom Jr. (1-2) walked four and gave up four runs in 3 2/3 innings.

