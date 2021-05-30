May 30, 2021

  • 54°
Catawba's Bryan Ketchie pitched strong Saturday but it wasn't enough for the Indians. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

College baseball: Catawba’s season ends with 6-5 loss to Mount Olive

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 30, 2021

Staff report

TIGERVILLE, S.C — Catawba’s baseball season ended on Saturday afternoon with a 6-5 loss to Mount Olive in the Southeast Regional.

Catawba (33-11) made a strong bid to rally from a 6-1 deficit, but fell one hit short.

It was the final game for an unusually strong senior class that had helped win a regional title in 2019 and had ascended to a No. 2 national ranking in 2020 when that season was stopped by COVID.

Bryan Ketchie’s last pitching effort for the Indians was spectacular. Ketchie, who had pitched eight innings on Thursday, threw four innings of scoreless relief and gave Catawba a chance to mount a comeback.

Mount Olive (37-11) had been on the short end of a lopsided loss to Wingate that had started Friday night and spilled into Saturday morning, but the Trojans bounced back against Catawba starter Greg Brown. Joe Mason whacked a three-run homer as Mount Olive knocked Brown out in the fourth on the way to a 6-1 lead.

Catawba came to life late behind Ketchie’s pitching.

Hunter Shepherd unloaded a three-run homer, his 12th of the season, in the bottom of the eighth to trim the Indians’ deficit to 6-4.

Then it got really exciting in the ninth.

Cameron Morrison reached on a throwing error with one out, and Henderson Lentz ran for Morrison. Joe Butts singled to left before Bryce Butler singled up the middle to score Lentz from second to make it 6-5. The Indians had runners on the corners with one out, but Cameron Mills hit a groundball to third, and the Trojans were able to turn a game-ending double play.

Butler and Butts had two hits each for Catawba.

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

Kreul Graduation

Education

Extent of COVID-19 learning loss remains open question for educators

Local

Spencer administration presents $3.8 million budget

Local

Big rigs rumble into the Price of Freedom Museum

Business

Biz Roundup: Rusty Miller a new commercial agent with Jennings Insurance

Local

Reimbursements for city council travels throughout pandemic half of 2018-19

News

Local equine rescue in search of new home for horses

Columns

Mike Wilson: My grandmother, scourge of the reptile kingdom

Business

With new mural, Gold Hill Flower Company incorporates state themes, personal meaning into art

Local

Darryl Strawberry: Big man with a big message

Racing

Ty Gibbs takes lead late, holds on to win Xfinity race

College

Duke in ACC baseball final for first time, will face Wolfpack today

Racing

Victory today would give Hendrick all-time Cup Series record

Local

Summer issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

College

Rowan athletics: Sam Gealy’s coaching days come to end as he retires from Catawba

Lifestyle

South Rowan baseball game honors those with MS

Nation/World

‘Hooked on a Feeling’ singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78

Nation/World

Gavin MacLeod, ‘Love Boat’ captain, dies at 90

Education

Hundreds of RSS high school seniors graduate with in-person ceremonies

Local

With cameras now installed, city anticipating ‘Fame’ monument relocation by July

College

College baseball: North Greenville tops Catawba 12-8 at SAC tourney

Coronavirus

Mass COVID-19 vaccine site in Greensboro shuts down

Business

Michael Jordan donates $1M to boost Morehouse journalism, sports studies

Elections

Census delays may move elections in many municipalities to 2022 in bill moving through state Senate