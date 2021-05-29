May 29, 2021

High school baseball: Wonders win at Concord

By Post Sports

Published 1:01 am Saturday, May 29, 2021

Staff report

CONCORD — Jaden Johnson’s two-run triple in the seventh inning lifted A.L. Brown to a 4-3 win at Concord on Friday in South Piedmont Conference baseball.

Chase Argrabright pitched into the fifth inning, and Nate Baucom was the winning pitcher.

Isaiah Black homered for the Wonders (4-7, 4-6). Black also made a catch in center field and doubled a runner off first base in the bottom of the seventh.

