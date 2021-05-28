May 28, 2021

  • 75°

Teen robbed at gunpoint, assaulted on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue

By Ben Stansell

Published 2:42 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

SALISBURY — Police say a teenager was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted on Thursday night.

While walking near the 500 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, a 14-year old male was passed by two men and a woman. After an exchange of words, Sgt. Russell DeSantis said, one of the men pointed a gun at the victim’s chest and the other man grabbed the victim and pushed him to the ground while demanding the money and belongings from his pocket. 

After the victim handed over money, the men physically assaulted him and left the scene. The victim was left with superficial injuries, DeSantis said.

The victim told police he was walking to McDonald’s when he was robbed.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Salisbury Police Department. The two men who robbed the victim were described as a skinny Black men in their early 20s, with one wearing red pants and a red jacket, and another with a short haircut as well as wearing red shorts, a white T-shirt and a white hat. The female was described as being in her late teens, having shoulder-length hair and wearing a white top and tan pants.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    • Former Gov. Pat McCrory (declared) (51%, 305 Votes)
    • Lara Trump (potential) (25%, 150 Votes)
    • Former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest (potential) (11%, 63 Votes)
    • U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (declared) (8%, 50 Votes)
    • Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker (declared) (5%, 32 Votes)

    Total Voters: 600

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Teen robbed at gunpoint, assaulted on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue

Crime

Blotter: Two charged after Dollar General fight, chase, gunfire

Local

Let it flow: Water wall tested for first time at Bell Tower Green

Coronavirus

NC reports millionth COVID case as vaccine demand drops

Education

Federal funding could help install fresh air units in local schools

Local

For 90th birthday, Barbara Thomason gets a surprise parade of fire trucks

Coronavirus

State’s COVID-19 alert system puts Rowan one away from best tier

Local

Quotes of the week

News

Budget impasse among NC Republicans breeds impatience

High School

High school baseball: South wins a big one over Ledford

Nation/World

Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims

Crime

Blotter: Two arrested on felony drug charges

High School

High school girls tennis: Hornets stay unbeaten with victory over Carson

Education

KCS promotes Garay to superintendent

Local

Rowan Public Library West Branch will open Tuesday in Cleveland

Crime

One injured during three shooting incidents Wednesday

Local

With advisory committee vote, plan to discontinue Rowan Express transportation service moves forward

Local

From Batmobiles to BattleBots, Ted Walters has helped build it all

Local

County manager’s budget projects higher revenues, $55 million in capital funding for RSS

Education

Graduation and 2021 All-County Scholars

Local

Salisbury City Council discusses funding items not in proposed budget

Education

North Hills Christian School All-County Scholar

Education

Graduation column: Remember this year’s lessons

High School

He’s on first … and she’s on second: Yang fits right in with Salisbury baseball team