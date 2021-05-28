May 28, 2021

  • 70°
Submitted photo -- Ellen Yang has spent time on the mound for the Hornets and a few innings behind the plate as catcher, but she usually plays second base.

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 28, 2021

“I remember she showed up for this 6:45 (a.m.) workout and I said, ‘Dang, you’re serious about playing.’ She really has been. I’ve never coached a girl in baseball, but it’s all been good. Ellen is basically one of the guys.”

— Mike Herndon, Salisbury baseball coach on Ellen Yang joining the team

“It was very, very sickening. It was a big letdown, knowing all of the people that enjoy it and the families that meet there. When we didn’t have it, it was just a big void.”

— Randall Barger, chair of the Fourth of July committee in Faith discussing the return of festivities after last year’s cancellation

We have had over 100 people participate in public comments since we’ve gone to a virtual world. I do not think that we have inhibited anyone from speaking. If anything, I think we’ve opened it up.”

— Tamara Sheffield, Salisbury City Council member on a return to in-person meetings after being all virtual during the pandemic

“Memorial Day is one of these holidays where nobody understands what it’s really about. They think it’s about honoring veterans. Businesses use it as a day to sell mattresses, a day to sell cars.”

— Michael Chapman, an advocate for Memorial Day awareness since his brother was killed in Operation Desert Storm in 1991

“We’re looking for protection, equal protection under the law.”

— Olen Bruner, former pastor at Trinity Presbyterian Church at a protest organized by Women for
Community Justice in conjunction with the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP

“A company our size, we can pivot in a few days, but when you’re talking about a company like Target or Costco or Bank of America, they can’t do that overnight and they’re making multiple decisions in 50 different states. … As consumers, quite frankly, we need to be patient with them.”

— Steve Fisher, of F&M Bank on how businesses are dealing with wearing or not wearing masks

“The biggest question we’ve heard is: are you going to do it?”

— Don Bringle, director of Rowan County Parks and Recreation on
Autumn Jubilee at Dan Nicholas Park

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Let it flow: Water wall tested for first time at Bell Tower Green

Coronavirus

NC reports millionth COVID case as vaccine demand drops

Education

Federal funding could help install fresh air units in local schools

Local

For 90th birthday, Barbara Thomason gets a surprise parade of fire trucks

Coronavirus

State’s COVID-19 alert system puts Rowan one away from best tier

Local

Quotes of the week

News

Budget impasse among NC Republicans breeds impatience

High School

High school baseball: South wins a big one over Ledford

Nation/World

Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims

Crime

Blotter: Two arrested on felony drug charges

High School

High school girls tennis: Hornets stay unbeaten with victory over Carson

Education

KCS promotes Garay to superintendent

Local

Rowan Public Library West Branch will open Tuesday in Cleveland

Crime

One injured during three shooting incidents Wednesday

Local

With advisory committee vote, plan to discontinue Rowan Express transportation service moves forward

Local

From Batmobiles to BattleBots, Ted Walters has helped build it all

Local

County manager’s budget projects higher revenues, $55 million in capital funding for RSS

Education

Graduation and 2021 All-County Scholars

Local

Salisbury City Council discusses funding items not in proposed budget

Education

North Hills Christian School All-County Scholar

Education

Graduation column: Remember this year’s lessons

High School

He’s on first … and she’s on second: Yang fits right in with Salisbury baseball team

Education

District hiring four times more teachers for expanded summer school

Education

East Rowan High School All-County Scholars