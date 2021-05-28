ACC baseball tournament: Duke makes it to semifinals on walk-off homer

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE — Michael Rothenberg hit a walk-off home run to help No. 9 seed Duke secure a spot in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament with a 3-2 victory over fourth-seeded Miami on Thursday.

Rothenberg flipped his bat after his second homer in two days, and pounded his chest five times before getting a Gatorade shower at home plate.

Duke (31-20) trailed 2-0 before tying it in the seventh. RJ Schreck singled off the wall in right field to begin the bottom of the seventh and Peter Matt followed with a double down the right-field line. Rothenberg tied it with a single up the middle that went off the glove of pitcher Spencer Bodanza.

Duke starter Jack Carey struck out eight in six innings, and Marcus Johnson (5-3) added three strikeouts in three innings.

Jake Smith struck out six in a five-inning start for Miami (32-19), which faces Florida State today.

Justyn-Henry Malloy scored on an error by center fielder Luke Brown in the bottom of the 12th inning and second-seeded Georgia Tech beat No. 7 seed Louisville 9-8.

Georgia Tech (30-22), which advanced to the semifinals on Saturday, entered 0-19 this season when trailing after seven innings.