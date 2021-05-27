May 27, 2021

Left to right: Adrianna Kelsey, Paola Rivera, Hanford-Dole Principal Jessica Rivas, Javin Goodine and Chidi Osakwe.

Shoutouts: East’s Landon Mayhew named Goodnight Scholar

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

Landon Jeffrey Mayhew, son of Jeff and Karen Mayhew of Gold Hill, has been selected as a Goodnight Scholar at North Carolina State University.

Landon Mayhew

The Goodnight Scholars Program is committed to the scholarship recipients’ personal, professional and academic development with full funding of their undergraduate education, comprehensive programming and enrichment opportunities. The program was founded to assist outstanding North Carolina high school students majoring in STEM disciples at North Carolina State University.

Landon is a graduate of East Rowan High School where he was Student Body president, Key Club president, a member of Honors Chorus, National Honors Society, Junior Civitan, and a Civitan Scholar.

Landon intends to major in Animal Science at NC State this fall and plans to attend veterinary school to become a small animal veterinarian.
Collegiate honors
These local students were named to the Dean’s List at Mars Hill University:
Hannah Rose Shoaf, of Salisbury
Jacob Calvin Hubbard, of Salisbury
Mye Layjah Daneva Street, of Salisbury
Timber D. Hedrick, of Woodleaf
Landon Ketchie, of Salisbury, was named to the Dean’s List at Piedmont Unversity.
Surprise visit from former students
Long time Hanford-Dole Pre-K teacher Vickie Gamble received a surprise visit from former students donning their college academic regalia last week. Javin Goodine, Adrianna Kelsey, Paola Rivera and Chidi Osakwe visited to show appreciation for their first teacher.
All four students completed the pre-k program with Gamble in 2004. All remained students in Rowan-Salisbury Schools through graduation.
In the fall, Javin plans to pursue a master’s degree in food science at Clemson, Paola is enrolled in medical school in Wisconsin, Chidi has secured employment in Texas and Adrianna has accepted a position with Bank of America in Charlotte.
