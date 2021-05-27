One injured during three shooting incidents Wednesday

SALISBURY – Police responded to three shooting incidents in the city limits on Wednesday, including one where a man was shot.

The first incident occurred early Wednesday morning. At about 1:40 a.m., the Salisbury Police Department received a report of shots fired into an occupied home on the 400 block of Clancy Street.

The first 911 call came from nearby Shirley Avenue. Sgt. Russ DeSantis said the caller reported hearing seven shots and seeing someone walk around the block. Another call reported a home on Clancy Street had been shot into.

There were children in the home during the incident. No one was injured, and officers could not locate a suspect.

The second incident was a report of shots fired at 6:40 p.m. in the area of 410 West 15th Street. Officers were told the driver of a black Jeep with a damaged front headlight shot a gun several times. No visible signs of damage to the nearby apartments or any spent shell casings could be found.

Officers located the Jeep in the area of Lynn Lane and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled at a high rate of speed and officers were not able to follow.

The final incident occurred at 7:11 p.m. in the 200 block of North Green Street after a shots fired call.

Officers collected shell casings along with evidence that a home on the block had been shot at. Witnesses on the scene told police the passenger in a black Ford Fusion was hanging out the passenger window, shooting at a white car.

At 7:47 p.m., a man arrived at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He refused to give information to detectives about the incident. However, officers determined the gunshot victim was involved in the shooting on North Green Street.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org, via Facebook private message or via the Nixle app by texting 888777 with the words: TIP MYSALISBURY (your tip information). Caller identity is not required and your information will remain confidential.