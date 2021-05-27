May 27, 2021

Graduation 2021

The Salisbury Post has put together a graduation section of All-County Scholars and every graduating senior in Rowan County. See the print version or e-edition of Thursday’s Post for the complete package. Scroll down and click below to read stories about the Salisbury Post’s All-County Scholars from each area high school.

 

Jesse Carson   |    East Rowan   |   North Rowan   |   Salisbury High

South Rowan   |    West Rowan    |  Rowan County Early College

North Hills Christian School

