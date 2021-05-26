May 27, 2021

  • 82°

Snow Joe adding 70 new jobs in Rowan County

By Staff Report

Published 2:07 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

SALISBURY — Snow Joe, together with its complementary brands Sun Joe and Aqua Joe, announced Wednesday it is expanding in Rowan County.

Based in New Jersey, Snow Joe is adding a second shift to meet the market demand and hiring for up to 70 new jobs at its Salisbury facility. The business first announced its move to Salisbury in 2020, promising a $1.5 million investment in equipment and upgrades to a building on Industrial Avenue as well as 100 jobs. A news release said the business currently employs 70 people.

A digitally native, direct-to-consumer company, Snow Joe designs, develops and distributes electric and cordless outdoor tools to keep homes, yards, gardens and driveways pristine. Its product lineup includes more than 50 eco-friendly tools ranging from snow blowers to lawn mowers to pressure washers.

Snow Joe now has openings for second-shift warehouse associates for $14-16 an hour as well as production leads, a shipping supervisor and quality control associate.

“We are excited about our growth by starting a second shift and creating new job opportunities,” said David Rodriguez, general manager at Snow Joe + Sun Joe. “Not only will this allow us to continue expanding our distribution footprint, but it will also allow us to support the local community. We take pride in maintaining a company culture where our employees can feel safe and happy to work.”

Open positions are available by clicking here or searching on Indeed.com in the Salisbury area for Snow Joe.

“We’re happy to have Snow Joe + Sun Joe in Rowan County and are excited about their rapid growth,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC president. “Their innovative business model and eco-friendly efforts are big reasons we enjoy having them as partners in Rowan.”

