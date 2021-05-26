High school baseball: Salisbury and South get CCC wins
From staff reports
Salisbury and South Rowan racked up Central Carolina Conference baseball victories on Tuesday.
South blasted Thomasville 14-1 on Senior Night with Jackson Deal, Caleb Nesbitt and Colton Fisher handling the pitching.
South (6-3, 5-2) settled it with a 12-run second inning.
South has a big road game at Ledford (8-1, 6-1) on Thursday.
Ledford’s lone loss was to Oak Grove.
Oak Grove and North Davidson are still unbeaten in the league and will meet on Thursday.
•••
Chase Shoaf pitched a complete game as Salisbury beat Central Davidson 9-3.
The Hornets (4-4, 3-4) scored all nine of their runs in the bottom of the first.
Max Crawford knocked in four runs. Kaleb Burleyson went 2-for-2. The Hornets took advantage of eight walks.
•••
East Forsyth won 8-2 at Davie County on Tuesday and moved into a tie for second place with the War Eagles in the Central Piedmont Conference.
Jack Reynolds had three hits and knocked in both Davie runs.
