ACC baseball: Louisville sets tournament record with seven home runs; Heels falter

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Ron Washington Jr. hit a two-run home run, Jordan McCrum threw two hitless innings of reliefs and No. 10 seed Pittsburgh beat North Carolina 5-3 on Tuesday night in pool play at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The Panthers (23-19) play third-seeded N.C. State on Thursday.

Washington’s homer to left-center gave Pitt a 5-3 lead in the top of the eighth. After a hit by pitch and a walk to open the bottom of the inning, McCrum relieved Chase Smith.

McCrum struck out Clemente Inclan and then walked Brett Centracchio to load the base before Caleb Roberts scored from third on a fielder’s choice to make it a one-run game but Max Reimer struck out to end the threat.

Angel Zarate went 2 for 3 with a double, two walks and run from the leadoff spot for the sixth-seeded Tar Heels (26-25). Roberts had a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth to trimmed UNC’s deficit to 3-2.

North Carolina plays N.C. State on Friday.

Alex Binelas tied an ACC Tournament record with three home runs and No. 7 seed Louisville combined for seven homers in a 15-10 victory over 11th-seeded Clemson on Tuesday.

Louisville (28-21) will play second-seeded Georgia Tech on Thursday in another pool-play game. Clemson (24-27) faces the Yellow Jackets today.

Louisville set an ACC championship record for home runs by a team — with two apiece from Ben Metzinger and Henry Davis. Binelas finished with six RBIs, Metzinger added four and Davis had two.

Evan Webster (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing four hits and three runs in two innings. Clemson pitcher Mack Anglin (2-6) gave up five runs in two innings. Clemson also hit four home runs.

No. 8 seed Virginia beat 12th-seeded Virginia Tech 3-2 on Tuesday after Kyle Teel hit a two-run homer in the third inning. Virginia (28-22) plays Notre Dame on Friday. Virginia Tech (27-24) faces the Fighting Irish today.

Virginia starter Zach Messinger (3-1) struck out six in 5 1/3 innings.