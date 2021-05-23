May 23, 2021

  • 64°

Letter: Carbon fee and dividend is good idea

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 23, 2021

We need to reduce our fossil fuel pollution. A carbon fee and dividend is one of the most effective ways to encourage adoption of alternative energy sources and more energy efficient behavior.

A well-written one, like The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307) can do this without introducing new bureaucracy, as the fees will be distributed equally by residents. Most low-and-middle-income Americans will come out financially ahead or break even, easing the transition away from fossil fuels.

H.R. 2307’s impact will reach beyond our borders, as it has a border adjustment on products that come from heavily polluting countries like China.

We need our federal legislators (Richard Burr, Thom Tillis, and Richard Hudson) to vote for smart legislation like this that will quickly reduce our pollution. By reducing pollution, we will be saving lives and improving the quality of life in N.C.

— Aaron Yerke

Kannapolis

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Named ‘county of concern,’ Rowan courts put extra attention on DWI cases

Education

City celebrates Salisbury football champs with parade

Local

Protest demands police oversight and transparency in Bottom case

Business

Biz Roundup: Chewy seeking more than 200 workers at fulfillment center

Local

Local Gold Star family member plans Memorial Day remembrance service

Columns

Ester Marsh: Is your ‘cheat food’ calorie worthy?

Crime

Former North Rowan athlete killed in Mocksville

Education

RCCC graduates cross finish line during commencement at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Clyde

Clyde: Just don’t yell at me

Local

Salisbury council aiming for return to in-person meetings in July

Business

Masks on or off? With state mask mandate lifted, many local businesses have adjusted in kind

Cleveland

Cleveland hosts daylong celebration, unveils barn quilt logo

Kannapolis

Kannapolis unveils lineup for summer movie and concert series

High School

High school football: All-Rowan County team

Local

Salisbury’s Bobby Black gets roaring sendoff from Mustang Mafia

David Freeze

Gotta’ Run: Frank Adams Jr. has the family genes

Nation/World

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

Crime

Woman charged with striking ex-boyfriend in head with baseball bat

Faith

With plans in place, Faith prepares for 75th anniversary of Fourth of July celebration

Crime

Wilson farmer gets prison sentence in tobacco smuggling scheme

Nation/World

Prospects for $1.7 trillion infrastructure deal look more in doubt

Crime

Suspects sought after damaging vehicles in Gold Hill

High School

West picks up key baseball victory, 7-4 over East

College

Duke’s King embraces being role model as Black woman AD