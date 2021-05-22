Area Sports Briefs: Love strikes out 15

From staff reports

Austin Love (West Rowan) struck out 15 for UNC in Thursday’s 3-2 win in Atlanta against Georgia Tech.

Love threw 129 pitches in a complete-game effort and was clocked at 97 mph. He scattered eight hits and didn’t walk a batter.

Love (7-4) has struck out 111 in 89 2/3 innings. His ERA is 3.51.

The ACC Tournament starts May 25.

•••

Gardner-Webb’s Bo Rusher (Salisbury) hit his second homer of the season on Saturday in a 7-5 win against Radford.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season 28-21. Next is the Big South Tournament.

Catawba baseball

Catawba (32-9) is expected to receive an at-large regional berth on Sunday night when selections are announced.

College soccer

Catawba women’s soccer coach Nick Brown has been named as the Division II Southeast Region Coach of the Year.

Brown guided Catawba to a 7-2 record.

Beach volleyball

The Beach Academy League meets at Catawba on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Thirty area girls are involved at this point.

Beginners practice from 5:30 to 7 with intermediate players practicing from 7 to 9.

Two Saturday tournaments are planned.

HS basketball

Rosters were released for the East-West All-Star basketball games this summer, but no local players are on the West teams.

Fatal shooting

Kenyon Tatum, 26, died from a gunshot wound sustained in a shooting in Mocksville on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5 Tatum was a standout athlete at Davie County, and then at North Rowan, where he played football and basketball and ran track.

He was a key member of the North Rowan basketball team that was 2A state runner-up in 2014.

HS track and field

The North Piedmont Conference Championship Meet is set for East Rowan on June 2 at 10 a.m.

There are no NCHSAA COVID restrictions on conference championship meets, so all teams will be competing at one time.

•••

Ledford is hosting the Central Carolina Conference Championship on June 8.

•••

Cox Mill swept the South Piedmont Conference Championship meets.

A.L. Brown’s teams were fifth.

Hannah Foxx won the 100 and 200 for the Wonders.

Daunte Marshall had a win for the A.L. Brown boys in the 300 hurdles.

•••

In a three-team meet with Oak Grove and Central Davidson, Salisbury’s boys got three wins from Christian Morgan in the 200 (22.94), 110 hurdles (15.74) and 300 hurdles (41.94).

Marcus Cook won the high jump (5-8) and triple jump (40-6).

Theo Oglesby won the discus (142-7) and shot put (44-6), and the Hornets won the 4×100 relay.

•••

Salisbury’s girls won a three-team meet with Oak Grove and Central Davidson.

Arnasjelle Corpening won the triple jump (32-0), long jump (15-2) and 100 (14.04). Shaura Sherrill won the 200 (28.54). Sutton Webb won the 800 (2:40.10). Jalisa Allen won the discus (72-11), while Mary Morgan won the shot put (28-1).

Salisbury won the 4×100.

•••

North Rowan’s boys won a four-team meet with Gray Stone, Albemarle and North Moore.

North won the 4×100 and 4×200.

Devin Kendall won the 100 (10.88) and 200 (22.12).

Tsion Delaney won the 110 hurdles (15.94). Tyshaun Pratt won the 300 hurdles (43.56) and the long jump (20-3).

Kendrell Goodes won the high jump (6-4), while Chauency Morris won the shot put (39-9).

•••

North Rowan’s girls got wins from Tai’lah Ward in the 100 and Brittany Ellis in the shot put.

North Rowan won the 4×100.

•••

South Rowan’s boys competed in a three-teammeet with Lexington and East Davidson.

Marcus Holloman won the triple jump (39-5) and high jump (5-10) for the Raiders.

Cequane Lawing won the 400 (23.03). Noah Julian won the 800 (2:05.28). Eli Julian won the 3200 (10:09). Gabriel Pozyck won the long jump (20-3).

Max Bradshaw won the discus (101-.8.5) and Caleb Holmes won the pole vault (8-0).

•••

South Rowan’s girls won a three-team meet with Lexington and East Davidson.

Bethany Rymer won the 800 (2:47). Madison Beaver won the 3200 (13:26). Macy Miller won the high jump (5-2). Rylie Williams won the discus (73-10.5) and Maiya Berry won the shot put (25-7.5).

•••

East Rowan’s boys won a home meet against West Rowan, Carson and South Iredell.

Vincent Jones won the 100 (11.5) and 200 (23.71). Thomas Ferguson won the 1600 (4:56) and 3200 (11:04).

East won the 4×100, 4×400 and 4×800 relays.

Dominic Dale won the discus (111-0). Daniel Gonzalez won the 800 (2:17). Isaac Hinceman won the high jump (5-8).

•••

Carson’s boys got wins from Utah Brown in the 110 hurdles (16.31) and 300 hurdles (45.17). Jack Nixon won the triple jump (34-8).

•••

West Rowan wins were from Malachi Smith in the long jump (19-2.5), Ashton Matthews in the shot put (40-2) and Mason Quarles in the 400 (57.44). The Falcons won the 4×200.

•••

Carson, East Rowan and West Rowan finished behind the South Iredell girls in a four-team meet.

Carson won the 4×800.

Makayla Borst (won the 400 (1:08.11) and 800 (2:49).

Aaliyah White won the 100 (13.29). Kendall Barbee won the high jump (4-4). Evonna Parker won the discus (89-8) and Iyonna Parker won the shot put (34-9).

•••

East got wins from Carmella Raiti in the 100 hurdles (19.2) and Peyton Whicker in the 300 hurdles (52.62).

•••

West’s Kaylyn Lentz won the 200 (27.89), and the Falcons won the 4×400.

HS wrestling

West Rowan’s wrestling team beat North Iredell 41-33 to secure the Falcons’ third straight North Piedmont Conference championship.

•••

West lost 44-30 to Davie.

Local golf

Tony Hooks of Kannapolis made a hole-in-one on Thursday at McCanless.

Hooks used an 8-iron to the No. 3 hole, which measured 125 yards from the gold tees. The ball took one hop and jumped in the hole.

Hooks, 77, was playing with Al McCool. It was his first ace. He’s been playing golf for 55 years.

•••

The McCanless Couples had a terrific turnout on another great weather Sunday.

Michael and Jordan (no last names available) and Pam & Ralph Carver placed first.

Heather DePalma-Spivey, Camden Snow and Azalee & David Huneycutt won second place on a scorecard playoff.

Snow had closest to the pin. Don Carpenter had longest putt.

•••

Logan Shuping (East Rowan) and Blake Taylor shot 7-under 65 in the first round of the US Amateur Four-Ball in Washington and are among the leaders.

This was the first of two days of stroke play qualifying. The 128 teams will be cut down to 32 for match play.

The team of Alex Nianouris (Salisbury) and Ralph Blasey shot 6-under 66.

•••

Michael Childress of Salisbury has shot 72-70 and is tied for third at 2-under in the 6th Carolinian Amateur being held in Buies Creek.

Minor leagues

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers got their first home win on Friday, beating Columbia 6-2.

Caberea Weaver,DJ Gladney and Victor Torres homered for Kannapolis (2-14)

NPC boys tennis

East Rowan’s David Andrews was named North Piedmont Conference Coach of the Year for boys tennis.

East Rowan’s Landon Shuping and Ryan Brady and Carson’s Andrew Beaver and Ricky Musselwhite made the all-conference team.

NPC boys golf

East Rowan’s Rhett Teems is the North Piedmont Conference Coach of the Year for boys golf.

East’s Landon Merrell is the NPC Player of the Year. East’s Colby Patterson and Jaden Sprinkle and West Rowan’s Justin Cole, McGwire Owen and Tyler Kepley made all-conference.

NPC girls golf

East Rowan’s Hannah Waddell is the NPC Player of the Year for girls golf.

East’s Carlee Patterson made all-conference.

NPC softball

Carson senior Kary Hales was named North Piedmont Conference Player of the Year for softball.

East Rowan’s Haley Strange was honored as NPC Pitcher of the Year, while East Rowan’s Todd McNeely is the NPC Coach of the Year.

Carson’s Abbey Nixon, Makayla Johnson, Ellie Wilhelm, Allie Burns and Lonna Addison made the All-NPC team.

West Rowan’s Taylor Walton, Emma Clarke, KK Dowling and Kenadi Sproul made All-NPC.

East Rowan’s Mac Misenheimer made the All-NPC team.

NPC girls soccer

Carson’s Lani Isley is the Player of the Year for North Piedmont Conference girls soccer.

West Rowan’s Alan Puglia is the NPC Coach of the Year. Carson’s Hannah Isley, Makayla Borst, Lindsey Conrad and Emelyn Sotelo made All-NPC, along with West Rowan’s Anna Mead and Brittany Vanhoose.