May 19, 2021

  • 61°

Former Wake Forest basketball coach Gaudio facing extortion charge

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 19, 2021

By Dylan Lovan

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal authorities have charged a former University of Louisville assistant basketball coach with attempting to extort the university after his dismissal from the team.

Dino Gaudio threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the team, according to a charging document filed in federal court.

During a March 17 meeting with team personnel, Gaudio said he would expose alleged violations by the team “in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and in the use of its graduate assistants in practices,” according to the document filed in Louisville on Tuesday.

Gaudio had been told his contract would not be renewed and he threatened to go public with the allegations “unless he was paid a significant sum of money,” the document said. Authorities said Gaudio demanded 17 months’ salary or a lump sum payment.

Gaudio and another assistant left the team in March after a season in which the team did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

“The university and I were the victims of coach Gaudio’s conduct and I will continue to fully cooperate with authorities in their investigations,” Louisville head coach Chris Mack said in a statement Tuesday. “We take seriously any allegation of NCAA violations within our basketball program.”

The university said it could not comment “due to the ongoing federal investigation and the NCAA process.”

Gaudio is charged with interstate communication with intent to extort. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Gaudio had been the head coach at Wake Forest University from 2007-10. He then spent eight years as an ESPN analyst before joining Louisville in 2018. Gaudio also previously led Army and Loyola-Maryland and worked with Mack at Wake Forest.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Salisbury Police chief details worsening crime trends, hiring troubles

Education

RSS getting an electric bus, clean diesel bus in pilot program

High School

High school girls tennis: A big win for Cougars

News

Prosecutor finds deputies justified in shooting of Black man

Nation/World

Palestinians go on strike as Israel-Hamas fighting rages

Education

Local student surprised with horse-drawn ride home from school

Local

Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by police car

Local

Torch Run returns to Rowan streets, raises money for Special Olympics

Crime

Fish arcade company drops suit against Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Man faces kidnapping, assault charges after woman escapes at Webb Road Flea Market

Local

Natoli promoted to assistant county manager, will retain human resources director title

Education

Attendance restriction lifted for RSS graduation ceremonies

Business

Rowan Chamber of Commerce will host in-person Power in Partnership on Thursday

Business

Rowan EDC will undergo name change, alter board requirements with updates to bylaws

Nation/World

Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

Nation/World

Supreme Court to take up major abortion rights challenge

Nation/World

Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses

Crime

Man charged for stowing away on Norfolk Southern train, impeding railroad operations

Local

Group will protest treatment of Georgia woman during 2019 traffic stop

Crime

Man overdoses at Piedmont Correctional Institute

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Two men escape from jail, found in bushes on Fulton Street

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue be resurfaced?

Local

Political Notebook: Rowan’s lawmakers pass 140 bills into the opposite chamber before deadline

Local

Police chief to present use of force policy; city manager to present 2021-22 budget