May 14, 2021

  • 41°
Jason Clinton Tucker

One arrested, another hospitalized in Castor Road stabbing

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:49 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

SALISBURY — One man was hospitalized and another arrested after a stabbing incident Wednesday on Castor Road.

Jason Clinton Tucker, 47, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and given a $7,500 bond for allegedly stabbing a 40-year-old man early Tuesday in the 9200 block of Castor Road.

The 40-year-old man was stabbed in his left arm and may have received a broken arm, said Chief Deputy David Ramsey. A belt was used as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding at the scene. He was transported to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, where the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said he was belligerent and needed to be restrained.

At the scene, law enforcement officers found a hunting knife with blood on it, a bloody bush axe and a box cutter.

Tucker allegedly fled into nearby woods after the incident. Ramsey said Tucker was arrested on Jackson Road Wednesday. He remained in jail on Thursday.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Scout’s Honor: With dedication of flag retirement box, Salem Fleming earns Eagle Scout rank

College

North Carolina king, queen of NCAA lacrosse tourneys

High School

High school football: State’s top honor goes to Jalon Walker

Education

Kannapolis seniors walk elementary schools

Local

Local real estate company employees come out in force to build Habitat house

Local

Quotes of the week

Coronavirus

Auditors find oversight lacking for $3 billion of state’s pandemic aid

Nation/World

When will gas situation return to normal?

Local

Rowan native Shuping posthumously receives Concord Police Department’s Medal of Valor, Purple Heart

News

GOP measure on penalties for rioting draws fire

News

Black high school softball player told to cut hair

Coronavirus

State shows 303 COVID-19 deaths in Rowan

Coronavirus

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

Crime

One arrested, another hospitalized in Castor Road stabbing

China Grove

China Grove Roller Mill open for tours Saturday

News

Facing personnel deficiencies, local fire departments request tax rate increases

Local

‘Panic buying’ creates gas supply shortages locally, statewide after pipeline cyberattack

Business

Twice as nice: Planet Smoothie opens alongside Cold Stone Creamery in co-branded store

Local

Spencer board gets update on South Iredell rat problem

Education

West Rowan teacher awarded $15,000 outdoor learning grant

Cleveland

Town of Cleveland plans celebration May 22

High School

High school girls tennis: Busy Hornets win again easily

High School

High school softball: Nixon, Walton top all-county team

Education

All Hood Alumni and Friends Symposium scheduled June 18