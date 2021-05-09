Milford Hills UMC to host Messy Church

Milford Hills UMC (the pumpkin church at 1630 Statesville Boulevard) will be hosting one of its newest ministries — Messy Church — live at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, in the church parking lot. Messy Church is an intergenerational approach to worship which involves the entire family. The atmosphere is more relaxed than regular worship services and consists of a variety of different activities: story, crafts, activities, music, missions and a snack or meal. Milford Hills launched its Messy Church ministry in September of 2020 as a virtual experience. Each month has had a different theme and various activities designed to reflect that theme. An activity bag, containing items to assist, augment and enhance the various segments, is made available the Friday before the video launches on Sunday. Messy Church has something for everyone and is designed to appeal to all ages. This month’s theme will be “The Family of God.” The program will concentrate on the story of Abraham and Sarah as well as on the Day of Pentecost.

If you and your family are interested in attending, contact the church office at 704-636-0471 or info@milfordhillsumc.org .