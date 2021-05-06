Letter: Some ways to recycle leftover COVID-19 masks
What should you do with leftover COVID-19 masks?
Here are some suggestions:
• A G.I. Joe parachute.
• A trumpet mute.
• Cover for dental surgery.
• Hiding your 5 0’clock shadow
• Use it as an excuse for not talking.
• A cushion for hand slaps.
• A wig substitute. Just add hair.
• A kneepad for gardeners.
• A screen for cutter downspouts.
• Stop up squirrel holes.
• A bad hair day hat. Just add a ribbon.
• An ear bag for jewelry.
• A bikini top. Make sure to use two.
• Hang it in a tree for a bird nest starter.
• Quilty squares.
• A mouse or mole hammock.
• A catch for fragile Christmas ornaments.
• Hand wipes.
• A sling shot for a tennis ball.
• A ping pong catcher. Just add a stick.
• A teenager silencer.
• A runny nose Kleenex holder.
• Pampers. Use two.
• Barbie sleeping bag.
• Hippo band-aid.
• Ladder stops for painters. Mini-Depends.
• Swaps for artists or doctors.
• To clog drains to give plumbers more work.
• Pocketbooks for elves. Just sew the sides.
• Fake futons for furbees.
• Spit holders for chewers and dippers.
• A pad under meat and fish in the grocery store.
• Ditty bag for drones.
• Goldfish scoopers.
• To shove in the mouths of telemarketers.
• Make a firefly lantern.
• Mops for milk spills.
• Butterfly net. Just add a long stick.
• Blister bandages for bikers.
• Perfect for silver polishing.
• Dr. Scholls wannabes.
• Picnic condiment holders.
• A wallet holder for hikers.
• Toilet paper for campers.
• A belt golf ball dispenser.
• Save for the next pandemic.
• A blind golf ball dispenser.
• A blind fold for children’s games.
• Squirrel diapers.
• Dust mitts. Add Pledge.
• Drool protectors.
• Nail polish protectors.
• A beer can koozie. Add tin foil.
• A funny bone protector.
• A fruit snack pouch.
• Collect them in tractor trailers, Richard.
• Packing for mailing dishes.
• Hook-on squeegee for window washers.
• Wind sock for small airports. Fold over.
• Hidden microphone or camera for detectives.
• Flip flop inserts.
• Chewing gum disposal. • Under arm dress shields.
• A hanger for used dental floss.
• Pads for cannonball displays.
• Fill gaps around windows and doors.
• Bookmarks.
• Show and tell in 50s years.
You might want to stock up in case of a shortage.
— Clyde
Salisbury
