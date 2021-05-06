High school football: Hornets pour it on in second half to claim state championship game

By Mike London

RALEIGH — Long-limbed, with a careless blond mop curling over his ears and framing an impish smile, Vance Honeycutt looks harmless enough, but he’s lethal.

After two steps, he’s galloping like Secretariat.

Honeycutt, a senior quarterback, ran for four touchdowns and threw for the dagger TD as Salisbury beat St. Pauls 42-14 in a 2AA state championship game played on Thursday night at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium. Honeycutt was voted game MVP. St. Pauls was the latest victim to have Honeycutt seemingly contained, only to wind up chasing him into end zones.

The TDs were Honeycutt’s 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th rushing TDs this season.

“Anyone who signs to play baseball at UNC is a great athlete,” Salisbury head coach Brian Hinson said. “Honeycutt is a great athlete.”

The senior is indeed headed to UNC to play shortstop, so this was his last football hurrah. He made the most it, netting 110 rushing yards and throwing for 105.

“It was the perfect way to go out,” said Honeycutt, who sang the praises of the Hornets’ offensive line.

The overwhelming victory brought back fond memories of December 2010, when Romar Morris, John Knox, Darien Rankin and their teammates steamrolled Elizabeth City’s Northeastern High 30-0 in Winston-Salem for a state championship.

Salisbury, of course, finally made it back to a state title game in 2019, but promptly was creamed 34-0 by Shelby.

But that was almost a year and a half ago. A lot of the Hornets, including Honeycutt, have done a lot of growing in that span of time.

“We had a bad loss in that Shelby game,” Hinson said. “But that experience definitely helped us tonight. The guys had a better idea of what to expect. The coaches knew what to expect. We were better prepared and had the team better prepared.”

Salisbury’s 223-pound sophomore back JyMikaah Wells cranked out steady yardage, 144 net yards on 22 carries, scored a TD and earned the Most Outstanding Offensive Player plaque.

Defensive leaders included linebackers Jalon Walker (12 tackles) and Jaden Gaither (10 tackles) and linemen Zae Clay (11 tackles, one sack) and Nicholas Hall (10 tackles, 1 sack). Any of those four could have been Most Outstanding Defensive Player, but the nod went to Hall, a burly junior who is listed at 285 pounds, but probably is even larger. Freshman Deuce Walker made an interception, while freshman Mike Geter was a serious factor with 54 rushing yards, a nice punt return and the biggest stop of the night.

Salisbury (9-2) dominated the game statistically, but there certainly were plenty of anxious moments late in the first quarter and early in the second when St. Pauls grabbed the momentum, and again in the third quarter when the Hornets cracked the door and temporarily invited St. the Bulldogs to get back in the game.

But Salisbury’s defense controlled the line of scrimmage all night.

“It wasn’t easy,” said Jalon Walker, a national recruit who is committed to Georgia. “St. Pauls is a strong offensive team that can run or pass. But we were physical with them. We controlled their running game and got pressure on the quarterback.”

St. Pauls won the toss and wanted the ball. That proved to be a mistake. The Bulldogs (8-1) started inside their 20 and were punting after a three-and-out. Salisbury corner Jayden Gibson defended a third-down pass.

Salisbury scored quickly. Honeycutt hit Marcus Cook twice for nice gains, Geter zig-zagged for 22 yards, and Honeycutt wheeled around the left side for his first touchdown. Wade Robins added the first of his six PATs.

The next segment of the game was a repeat. Poor field position for St. Pauls and another punt. This time Clay made the third-down play. Salisbury got the ball on the St. Pauls side of midfield and scored another breezy TD. Wells rammed for 17 yards down to the 6, Honeycutt scooted in from the 5, and it was 14-0 with 5:21 left in the first quarter.

But just when it looked like it might be a walk in the park, things went haywire for a while. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moved Salisbury’s kickoff back to the 25, and St. Pauls finally got solid field position when Waltay Jackson fielded Robins’ kick at his 17 and brought it back to the 45. QB Mikail Breeden connected with Jackson on a short pass that a missed tackle and a face-mask penalty turned into a 24-yard gain. The Breeden found Jackson for a 14-yard score, and it was 14-7.

When Honeycutt couldn’t get the handle on a high shotgun snap, St. Pauls recovered at the Salisbury 28. Not long after that, the Bulldogs collected an odd touchdown when offensive lineman Daekwon Payne recovered a teammate’s fumble in the end zone. Just like that, one play into the second quarter, it was 14-all.

“For five or six minutes, St. Pauls played very well and we didn’t play well at all,” Hinson said. “It’s hard to drive it 80 yards on our defense, but we gave them field position with a penalty and then we gave them a very short field with the turnover. They had momentum. We had to find a way to get it back.”

Honeycutt and Jalon Walker would take it back, but it got worse before it got better.

Needing a drive to break that 14-all tie, Salisbury’s next possession was a dismal disaster. Cook’s splendid kickoff return was wiped out by a tripping penalty. There was a false start and after a flag for delay of game, Honeycutt had to punt from near his 5-yard line, and the Bulldogs were sure to get the ball on Salisbury’s side of the field. But Salisbury’s stood firm, getting a huge three-and-out. Jalon Walker made the third-down tackle in space that forced a St. Pauls punt. Geter accepted that punt at his 17 and hauled it back to the 38.

But more adversity followed in the form of a SHS holding penalty, and Honeycutt was staring at second-and-20.

“Jalon was in the game as a receiver and as soon as I saw where their corner was going, I knew I had Jalon open in the flat,” Honeycutt said. “I got it to him.”

Walker (6-3, 220) took off like a running back and it took two men to bring him down. He got 22 yards. He moved the chains. It wasn’t a touchdown, but it was the game’s biggest offensive play. It was the momentum-changer the Hornets desperately needed.

On the next play, Wells scored on a 17-yard bolt, and the Hornets moved back ahead 21-14 with 5:23 left in the first half.

Check Sunday’s Post for more on the Hornets.