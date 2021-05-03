May 4, 2021

  • 64°
SALISBURY POST FILE PHOTO - Volunteers work on a bed for a plants along North Main Street. The Salisbury Community Appearance Commission and Salisbury Housing Advocacy Commission pulled together over 150 volunteers to take part in the 9th annual BlockWork Project. 10/26/19.

Annual BlockWork project accepting applications

By Staff Report

Published 9:32 am Monday, May 3, 2021

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Community Appearance Commission and Salisbury Housing Advocacy Commission are accepting BlockWork applications from city neighborhoods through Friday, June 11.

The 2021 BlockWork event has been set for Saturday, Oct. 23, on “National Make a Difference Day.” BlockWork is a grassroots program developed in 2010 by the Community Appearance Commission’s Neighborhood Leaders Alliance (NLA). The event strives to bring residents and community volunteers together to build cleaner and safer neighborhoods. Projects include carpentry, painting, landscaping and general clean-up in a one-block area. Long-term maintenance responsibility is assumed by block property owners, residents and neighborhood participants.

This year’s BlockWork will be the 11th annual event, highlighting over a decade of improving homes in Salisbury. In 11 years, there have been 12 successful BlockWork projects, including two small-scale projects in Green Hills and the North Main neighborhood. Last year, volunteers worked in the 200 block of South Clay Street.

The BlockWork applications and guidelines can be found at www.salisburync.gov/Blockwork. Applications can be submitted by postal mail, email or accepted in person with Alyssa Nelson at the City Office Building, 132 N. Main Street, Salisbury NC 28144 by Friday, June 11. For further information, call 704-638-5235 or email BlockWork@salisburync.gov.

Print Article

Comments

Business

Perkins Cafeteria plans for July opening, looks to provide ‘wholesome, quality meals’

Local

Commissioners finalize grant application for Woodleaf Community Park

Landis

Landis board gets first look at budget that decreases town’s residential electric rates

Local

City to discuss two traffic-related measures, hold public hearing for use of federal funds

Local

Summer Fun: In-person camps are back this year

High School

High school baseball: South’s Deal will play at Methodist

Coronavirus

Vaccinations not counted in state data improve Rowan’s numbers

Crime

Blotter: One charged, another runs away during Salisbury traffic stop

Local

Annual BlockWork project accepting applications

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the status of city-county emergency alert system?

News

Political Notebook: Bills from local lawmakers advance to other chamber

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with felony possession, concealed gun

Nation/World

US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Nation/World

3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego

News

Mourners gathering Monday for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

News

Helicopter pilot killed in North Carolina crash

Crime

One hospitalized after Mooresville Dragway shooting

News

Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

News

Deputy shooting becomes part of city’s long history on race

Kannapolis

Baseball is back: Cannon Ballers prepare to play opening game at Atrium Health Ballpark

Local

Photos: May Day festivities fill Utzman-Chambers House property

Elections

Rep. Ted Budd talks issues, possible Trump endorsement in 2022 U.S. Senate race

Business

Biz Roundup: Steve Chandler of ‘Be An Original’ campaign to speak at Chamber event

Faith

Union Lutheran Church welcomes new music director