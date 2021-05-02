May 2, 2021

  • 77°

One hospitalized after Mooresville Dragway shooting

By Staff Report

Published 3:38 pm Sunday, May 2, 2021

MOORESVILLE Sheriff’s deputies are investigating events that lead to a man suffering a gunshot wound at Mooresville Dragway.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the racetrack, which is at 1255 Wilkinson Road in Rowan County, at about 11 p.m. Saturday and found the Atwell Fire Department already on the scene and treating someone for a gunshot wound.

The victim, 19-year-old Caleb Allison, had been shot in his lower chest. He was transported a nearby hospital, and his injuries were deemed not life-threatening. He is expected to be hospitalized for several days and may require surgery to repair internal damage.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an investigation showed the shooting occurred near the dragstrip tower after an altercation involving several people. An investigation into the events that lead up to the shooting is still underway. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office described Allison as uncooperative with investigators

Anyone with additional information can contact investigators Patrick Schmeltzer at 704-216-8702,  Tyler Bare at 704-216-8700 or Salisbury/Rowan Crimestoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

