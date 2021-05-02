Letter: More people should stand up for what they believe

I am writing in response to the letter in Tuesday’s paper written by Diane Williams (“Speak up about location for ‘Fame'”).

I have to say, I agree 100 percent. “Fame” has been on Innes street my whole life and it should go back. It doesn’t just represent Confederate soldiers to me; it represents all American soldiers.

I think they should have put it on a ballot so we could have voted on the removal of the statue. I am willing to bet the majority of people in Rowan County would have wanted it to stay. It isn’t fair for out-of-town people to choose for us.

So, this is me, standing for what I believe. I hope there are more people who do.

— Tracy Eagle

Salisbury