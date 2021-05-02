Commissioners to convene for first May meeting Monday

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will have a meeting on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the J. Newton Cohen Sr. Room on the second floor of the Rowan County Administration Building.

The meeting can be joined virtually at bit.ly/rowanboc0503 with password 050321 or by phone at: 602-753-0140, 720-928-9299 or 213-338-8477.

The agenda for the meeting is relatively short, but Monday won’t be the only time commissioners meet this week. The board will convene for a special called meeting Thursday at 10 a.m. to conduct a budget work session in preparation for the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget. Commissioners will also discuss funding the county is set to receive from the American Rescue Plan. Counties across the country are set to receive $65.1 billion from the plan in population-adjusted payments and Rowan County is projected to receive $27.56 million.

On Monday’s agenda:

• Commissioners will consider a request for a permit to exceed the noise ordinance from Francisco Castro for a Mother’s Day celebration gathering on Saturday, May 8, between 2-11:30 p.m. on property owned by Ignacio Castro Jr. at 760 Oak Mountain Road in Salisbury. The celebration will be open to the public and include live music, free food and beverages for approximately 90 or more guests. Parking and portable toilets will be made available on the nearly 15-acre parcel.

• The board will consider a request from Christina Brown Foskey for a waiver from the subdivision ordinance standards to create and convey three new tracts along 300-400 Block of Bostian Oaks Lane. Within her letter of intent, Foskey traces the property’s ownership to her grandparents, Mitchell and Dorthy Bostian. Foskey proposes to convey the lots to her cousins, the grandchildren of Mitchell and Dorthy Bostian.

• Commissioners will consider approving appointments for seven county boards, including the Board of Health. Board of Health Chair Dari Caldwell, who currently fills a seat for a member of the general public, is requesting for her position on the board to be transferred to fill the vacant registered nurse seat. As a result of Caldwell’s request, there will be two vacant seats for members of the general public on the board. Three applications for those positions have been received from: Rowan Salisbury School Superintendent Tony Watlington, Mary Ponds and Nickalaus A. Goodman.

On Monday’s consent agenda:

• Commissioners will consider approving the purchase of two ambulances for the Emergency Services Department. The Emergency Services Department and Finance Department are recommending the purchase of two Medix ambulances from First Class Emergency Vehicles for $428,492, including taxes and fees. Each vehicle would have an allowance of $1,200 for technology installation as well. Rowan County has dealt with First Class Emergency Vehicles for several years.

• Commissioners will consider authorizing Synergy Healthcare to administer free rapid COVID-19 tests that were procured with Coronavirus Relief Funds to active employees and elected officials. The county’s Human Resources Department will be responsible for authorizing the tests and providing follow-up guidance to employees in accordance with CDC recommendations.

• Commissioners will approve three proclamations: the first declaring May 10-14 as Law Enforcement Week, the second establishing May as Shield-A-Badge With Prayer month and the third recognizing May as “Exercise is Medicine” month.

• The board will consider approving Synergy Healthcare as the on-site clinical provider or Rowan County employees. Synergy is the current provider for both the county and the city of Salisbury.

• The board will consider approving for implementation the mission, vision and values developed for the Mid-Carolina Regional Airport by Airport and Transit Director Valerie Steele. The vision statement reads: “Our vision is to improve the economic impact of the airport through collaborative partnerships with community and business organizations. The airport will focus on safety, and improvement of services and facilities, while striving to become self-sufficient through marketing, strategic planning, smart growth and revenue generating initiatives.” The airport’s values will be spelled out using the acronym A.I.R.P.O.R.T., which stands for accountability, integrity, relationships, passion, original, resourceful and teamwork.

• The board of commissioners will consider renting a parcel of land on Ned Marsh Road to Trexler Farms, Inc. for the purpose of “planting and raising of agricultural or horticultural” crops. The year-long lease is for $800.