Quotes of the week

“It takes a village to raise a child and it takes a village to educate a child. We couldn’t make it without bus drivers who bring us to school, cafeterias who feed us and custodians who keep the buildings clean, warm and well kept.”

— Tony Watlington, Rowan-Salisbury Schools superintendent speaking as the N.C. Association of Educators’ RV showed up during a public schools advocacy tour

“There’s no free rides, and once you give someone something, you can’t give it back.”

— Rep. Wayne Sasser, speaking of uncertainty after six years of the federal government covering the costs of expanded Medicaid

“The question is how far will Republicans push partisanship in redrawing these districts.”

— Michael Bitzer, Catawba College politics professor on the state’s redistricting process as North Carolina gains another seat in the US House

“They think they’re playing, but they don’t realize that they’re learning the whole time. Learning doesn’t stop when you come outside.”

— Lelonna Richardson, program coordinator for St. John’s Lutheran Church’s Child Development Center as the outdoor learning environment opened to children for the first time

“I tell my principal Mr. (Michael) Courtwright my kids make me want to come to school every day. As soon as I get here my whole demeanor and attitude changes. They give me a lot of hope.”

— Felecia Young, Knox teacher after being featured in part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s annual address on the past year in the state

“We need law enforcement to serve and protect. Law enforcement officers and sheriff’s deputies are held to a certain standard and they should live up to that standard.”

— Gemale Black, president of the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP in seeking more transparency after a lawsuit was filed by a Georgia woman who claims officers used excessive force against her in a 2019 traffic stop

“I am not encouraging or discouraging anyone’s decision in regards to getting a vaccination or not. I am taking a stand to protect the rights of everyone I represent to make their own personal decisions in this regard.”

— Rep. Harry Warren, R-76, in taking a stance against requiring vaccine passports