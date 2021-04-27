April 27, 2021

Letter: Duke Energy helped keep families warm, in their homes

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021

For many years, Duke Energy has partnered with Rowan Helping Ministries to help low-income citizens stay warm during winter months when heating bills are at their highest. Duke Energy’s Share the Warmth Program provides financial assistance for these bills, and our agency distributes the funds to families we know need them the most.

Last spring, as we began feeling the financial impacts of the pandemic, Duke Energy was one of the first regional corporations to step forward to support citizens. While still wrapping up its winter Share the Warmth Program, Duke Energy was drawing up plans to temporarily suspend utility disconnections and create flexible, extended payment plans for customers unable to pay utility bills.

Last year, Duke Energy provided more than $2.5 million in COVID-19 support in our state, including $450,000 to support customer bill payments and connections to resources. The company does this because it believes that reliable, affordable energy is an essential service that those in need should be able to count on, particularly during a world crisis.

Duke Energy has been a wonderful partner with Rowan Helping Ministries during the pandemic. During the first week of the stay-at-home order Randy Welch, district manager for Duke Energy, arrived at our office to donate an abundance of personal protective equipment to share with our nonprofit partners and during the following week provided financial support through a COVID hunger relief grant. Mr. Welch remains in regular contact with us regarding inclement weather updates and checking in to ensure our teams are working effectively together. Duke Energy’s customer service support has been exceptional for our crisis assistance staff working to resolve clients’ past due utility bills.

We are proud to partner with our colleagues at Duke Energy as we work together to stabilize families and help them remain in their own homes.

— Kyna Grubb

Salisbury

Editor’s note: Kyna Grubb is executive director of Rowan Helping Ministries.

