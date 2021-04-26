April 26, 2021

  • 73°

Woman struck, killed on interstate by tractor-trailer

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:55 am Monday, April 26, 2021

SALISBURY — A South Carolina woman was killed around 3 p.m. Sunday when she was thrown onto Interstate 85 and struck by a tractor-trailer.

Niesa F. Clawson, a 43-year-old from Spartanburg, South Carolina, was a passenger on a motorcycle that experienced a tire blowout, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

First Sgt. J.S. Nash said the motorcycle fell on its side on I-85 south just before Webb Road, tossing the driver and Clawson from the vehicle. Cars on the interstate swerved to avoid the crash. A tractor-trailer wasn’t able to avoid the passenger, Nash said. The motorcycle driver was injured but expected to be OK.

No charges are expected in the incident, Nash said.

“There’s nothing the truck driver could have done at all,” he said.

Print Article

Comments

News

Attorney: Black man in killed by deputies in Elizabeth City shot in back of head

Local

Woman struck, killed on interstate by tractor-trailer

Ask Us

Ask Us: Are hospital employees required to receive COVID-19 vaccine?

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department will stop drive-thru vaccinations for COVID-19

Crime

Blotter: April 25

Local

Political Notebook: Rep. Sasser talks Medicaid expansion, bills advancing to Senate

Crime

Following lawsuit alleging excessive force, NAACP demands change in letter to local law enforcement

Nation/World

Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic

Nation/World

‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

Crime

Second suspect arrested for 2019 murder of Timothy Hall

Coronavirus

Local lawmakers take stance against ‘vaccine passports’ in letter to governor, legislation

News

As more attractions reopen, Dan Nicholas Park welcomes back guests, looks for staff members

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Exceptional Children Department will deliver annual report

Business

DaBaby’s DJ bringing water brand to Livingstone

Local

Salisbury’s Alexander elected president of NC League of Municipalities

Coronavirus

1,708 Rowan residents received first COVID-19 vaccine last week

Business

Biz Roundup: Cruise for a Cause Car Show on Saturday to raise funds for Maupin Men’s Ministry

News

A place to explore and discover: St. John’s opens new outdoor learning environment

Education

Students still on the hook for standardized tests

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager just misses batting for cycle; Kannapolis native hits all but homer as Mariners roll past Red Sox

Lifestyle

East Spencer Spring Fest planned

Columns

Ester Marsh: Abs of steel instead of a muffin top

Business

New restaurant seeks to bring unique flavor to downtown Salisbury in former Main Street Legal Cafe building

Lifestyle

Through community involvement, art and music, Carlton Jackson has made a ‘rich impact’ on Salisbury